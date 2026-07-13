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Back To KPop Demon Hunters Rumi & Jinu: The Daily LITG, 13th July 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu Figure 2-Pack Announced in The Daily LITG, for the 13th July 2026

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu Figure 2-Pack tops Bleeding Cool again in the Daily LITG roundup.

Trending KPop Demon Hunters news also includes the Derpy Tiger plush, Zoey action figure, and new Cosbabies.

Beyond KPop Demon Hunters, the biggest reads span DC Comics SDCC buzz, variant cover rules, and Marvel chatter.

The Daily LITG also revisits top stories from 2025 to 2019, plus today’s comic book industry birthdays.

KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu Figure 2-Pack Announced returned to be the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again, and you can find even more Kpop Demon Hunters scoops and breaking news with this handy dandy Bleeding Cool tag. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Final Battle Rumi & Jinu Figure 2-Pack Announced and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, DC's Hundredth Anniversary

LITG two years ago, Marvel Cutting The Cord On Cable

LITG three years ago, Ms Marvel's future

Getting Ready for Pre-Code Horror Week – Giant Monster Edition

LITG four years ago, Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans

LITG five years ago, John Barrowman's Narrow Passage

LITG six years ago, Left Bros Super Mario Bros 3

Auctioning off the rarest of Nintendo printing variants certainly got a lot of attention with the Left Bros copy of Super Mario 3. But Buffy prophesy also proved very popular with you all.

LITG seven years ago, it was all prep for San Diego Comic-Con…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Tom Palmer , inker for Marvel Comics

, inker for Marvel Comics Ernie Colon , co-creator of Arak, Amethyst, artist on The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation, After 9/11: America's War on Terror ,A Graphic Biography: Che and Anne Frank: The Anne Frank House Authorized Graphic Biography.

, co-creator of Arak, Amethyst, artist on The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation, After 9/11: America's War on Terror ,A Graphic Biography: Che and Anne Frank: The Anne Frank House Authorized Graphic Biography. Mike Ploog , artist on Man-Thing, The Monster of Frankenstein, Ghost Rider and Werewolf by Night.

, artist on Man-Thing, The Monster of Frankenstein, Ghost Rider and Werewolf by Night. Mike Garland , comic book colourist for Marvel, Valiant, Boom.

, comic book colourist for Marvel, Valiant, Boom. Joe Slepski , Collections Specialist. Golden Apple Comics.

, Collections Specialist. Golden Apple Comics. Gibson Quarter , artist on The War on Drugs, Undertow Comics

, artist on The War on Drugs, Undertow Comics Ivan McCann , artist on Hallowscream

, artist on Hallowscream Scott Reed, writer of Realm of Kings: Son of Hulk, and Incredible Hulks: Enigma Force.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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