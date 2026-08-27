Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Loosecollector, youngblood

Badrock Brings the Pain with LooseCollector's New Youngblood Figure

LooseCollector adds Badrock to Rob Liefeld's Youngblood with a new 1/12-scale action figure

Article Summary LooseCollector expands Rob Liefeld's Youngblood line with Badrock, the powerhouse hero joining the growing 1/12 scale team.

The Youngblood Badrock figure stands 9.5 inches tall, features 36 points of articulation, and packs in sharp sculpted detail.

Collectors get an extra head, six interchangeable hands, and removable armor to customize Badrock on the shelf.

Youngblood fans can pre-order Badrock now for $119.99, with the LooseCollector release scheduled for Q2 2027.

Time for some muscle to join your Youngblood collection, as LooseCollector is back with their latest 1/12-scale release. LooseCollector has been slowly bringing Rob Liefeld's Youngblood team to life in glorious action-figure form, and now it is time for Badrock to join the team. Badrock, a.k.a. Thomas McCall, is a hero with organic rock powers that allow him to transform into a massive, rock-like form. As expected, this gives him impressive resistance, durability, and strength, making him the muscle of the group.

Now, Image Comics collectors can bring him home with a brand-new Badrock figure. Badrock comes in at a mighty 9.5 inches tall with 36 points of articulation. A lot of impressive detail was captured here, and LooseCollector has included an extra head, interchangeable hands, and removable armor. Pre-orders for the Rob Liefeld Youngblood Badrock 1/12-scale figure are already live for $119.99, and he is set to release in Q2 2027. On the lookout for more 1/12 Youngblood figures also coming to LooseCollector, including Chapel, who is also up for pre-order.

Rob Liefeld's Youngblood Badrock 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"LooseCollector is beyond proud to bring a new figure to life based on the fan favorite comic series Rob Liefeld's Youngblood! Jumping hot off the pages is none other than the superhero Badrock! Once an average teen before accidentally drinking a vial of unknown material, Thomas McCall was transformed into the organic rock hero known as Badrock! This outstanding action figure was engineered with fine-tuned articulation points, expressive coloring and techincal detailing that really brings the rock hero to life like never before! Don't miss out on growing your Youngblood collection and order your figure today!"

Product Features

9.5 inches (24.13cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of ABS

Based on the Youngblood comic

36 Points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Packaged in collector-friendly box

Box Contents

Badrock figure

Alternate head sculpt

6 Interchangeable hands

Removable armor

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