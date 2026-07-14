Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: Evangelion, godzilla, Tamashii Nations
Bandai Reveals S.H.MonsterArts Evangelion Test Type-01 "G"
Horror arrives as Bandai debuts another wicked Godzilla vs. Evangelion S.H.MonsterArts collectible figure
Article Summary
- Bandai unveils the Godzilla vs. Evangelion S.H.MonsterArts Type-01 "G" Awakening Form after years of fan demand.
- The Godzilla hybrid reimagines Evangelion Unit-01 with G-Cells, adding dorsal fins, a tail, claws, and a red core.
- This new Godzilla collectible includes an Atomic Breath effect, display base, and spare horn parts for custom posing.
- Godzilla vs. Evangelion collectors can pre-order now for $155.99, with the figure currently set for January 2027.
Godzilla vs. Evangelion – Test Type-01 "G" Awakening Form
"Based on the original concept of "What if 'G-cells' were infused into Evangelion Unit-01?" from 'Godzilla vs. Evangelion,' the 'Evangelion Unit-01 "G" Awakening Form,' has appeared in S.H.MonsterArts. The coloring fuses the basic purple color of 'Evangelion Unit-01' with the signature black color scheme of 'Godzilla."
"The dorsal fin is colored with a gradient color, giving it a lifelike, Godzilla-like hue. The distinctive chest core is reproduced in metallic red coloring. Maintaining proportions, you can enjoy dynamic and wild poses typical of the 'Evangelion Unit-01 "G" Awakening Form, such as roaring poses and a low center of gravity posture. An original Atomic Breath effect part is included."
Box Contents
- Evangelion Test Type-01 figure
- Atomic Breath effect parts
- Spare horn parts
- Base for effect parts