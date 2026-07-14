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Bandai Reveals S.H.MonsterArts Evangelion Test Type-01 "G"

Horror arrives as Bandai debuts another wicked Godzilla vs. Evangelion S.H.MonsterArts collectible figure

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Article Summary

  • Bandai unveils the Godzilla vs. Evangelion S.H.MonsterArts Type-01 "G" Awakening Form after years of fan demand.
  • The Godzilla hybrid reimagines Evangelion Unit-01 with G-Cells, adding dorsal fins, a tail, claws, and a red core.
  • This new Godzilla collectible includes an Atomic Breath effect, display base, and spare horn parts for custom posing.
  • Godzilla vs. Evangelion collectors can pre-order now for $155.99, with the figure currently set for January 2027.

The Godzilla vs. Evangelion crossover is back as Bandai has officially revealed one of the most requested collectibles from the collaboration. The S.H.MonsterArts Evangelion Test Type-01 "G" Awakening Form is finally becoming a reality, bringing the terrifying fusion of two legendary Japanese icons to life in a haunting new way. Originally introduced as promotional artwork for the Godzilla vs. Evangelion collaboration back in 2016, this monstrous design quickly became a fan favorite despite never appearing in an anime or film. Now, nearly a decade later, Bandai is giving the concept the premium action figure treatment.

The "G" Awakening Form imagines what would happen if Godzilla's regenerative G-Cells merged with Evangelion Unit-01, creating a horrifying hybrid that combines the best elements of both franchises. While Unit-01 retains its iconic purple-and-green color scheme, the EVA has been transformed with Godzilla-inspired elements, including dorsal fins, a long reptilian tail, textured skin, and a glowing red core. The figure also includes an impressive Atomic Breath effect piece with a dedicated display stand, as well as interchangeable horn parts to customize its appearance. Pre-orders are already live for $155.99, with the figure currently expected to arrive in January 2027.

Godzilla vs. Evangelion – Test Type-01 "G" Awakening Form 

"Based on the original concept of "What if 'G-cells' were infused into Evangelion Unit-01?" from 'Godzilla vs. Evangelion,' the 'Evangelion Unit-01 "G" Awakening Form,' has appeared in S.H.MonsterArts. The coloring fuses the basic purple color of 'Evangelion Unit-01' with the signature black color scheme of 'Godzilla."

"The dorsal fin is colored with a gradient color, giving it a lifelike, Godzilla-like hue. The distinctive chest core is reproduced in metallic red coloring. Maintaining proportions, you can enjoy dynamic and wild poses typical of the 'Evangelion Unit-01 "G" Awakening Form, such as roaring poses and a low center of gravity posture. An original Atomic Breath effect part is included."

Box Contents

  • Evangelion Test Type-01 figure
  • Atomic Breath effect parts
  • Spare horn parts
  • Base for effect parts

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Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
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