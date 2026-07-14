Bandai Reveals S.H.MonsterArts Evangelion Test Type-01 "G"

The Godzilla vs. Evangelion crossover is back as Bandai has officially revealed one of the most requested collectibles from the collaboration. The S.H.MonsterArts Evangelion Test Type-01 "G" Awakening Form is finally becoming a reality, bringing the terrifying fusion of two legendary Japanese icons to life in a haunting new way. Originally introduced as promotional artwork for the Godzilla vs. Evangelion collaboration back in 2016, this monstrous design quickly became a fan favorite despite never appearing in an anime or film. Now, nearly a decade later, Bandai is giving the concept the premium action figure treatment.

The "G" Awakening Form imagines what would happen if Godzilla's regenerative G-Cells merged with Evangelion Unit-01, creating a horrifying hybrid that combines the best elements of both franchises. While Unit-01 retains its iconic purple-and-green color scheme, the EVA has been transformed with Godzilla-inspired elements, including dorsal fins, a long reptilian tail, textured skin, and a glowing red core. The figure also includes an impressive Atomic Breath effect piece with a dedicated display stand, as well as interchangeable horn parts to customize its appearance. Pre-orders are already live for $155.99, with the figure currently expected to arrive in January 2027.