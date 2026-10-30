Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat

Baraka Goes Red Platinum with McFarlane Toys' Mortal Kombat Klassic

The arena is getting bloody once again as McFarlane Toys has unveiled new fighters for their 7” scale Mortal Kombat Klassic line

Article Summary McFarlane Toys expands its Mortal Kombat Klassic line with a Red Platinum Baraka figure inspired by Mortal Kombat II.

The 7-inch Mortal Kombat Baraka action figure features 22 points of articulation, bloody teeth, and signature arm blades.

Baraka includes interchangeable hands and a base, while a separate Baraka vs. Smoke 2-pack adds more effects and extras.

GameStop preorders for the Mortal Kombat Klassic Baraka Red Platinum figure are live now for $29.99 ahead of December 2026.

McFarlane Toys is bringing another fierce fighter into its Mortal Kombat Klassic lineup with a new Red Platinum Edition release. Baraka first appeared in Mortal Kombat II, where the fearsome Tarkatan warrior served Shao Kahn and challenged Earthrealm's champions. He is best known for the deadly blades extending from his forearms and has returned in numerous games throughout the series. McFarlane Toys is now giving this legendary warrior his very own Red Platinum Edition release, standing 7 inches tall with 22 points of articulation.

Baraka features an impressive sculpt with bloody teeth and his signature arm blades at the ready, and he comes with a pair of interchangeable hands. Not many accessories are included here, but McFarlane Toys is also releasing a Baraka vs. Smoke Deluxe 2-Pack that gives this deadly fighter an alternate head, along with a variety of effects. However, this solo release could be pretty hard to come by, as GameStop already has preorders available for $29.99, with an expected December 2026 release. Be sure to keep an eye out for some of the other characters joining the Mortal Kombat Klassic line, including Jax, Kung Lao, and plenty more two-packs to help build up your growing collection.

McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Klassic Baraka (Red Platinum)

"He led the attack against Liu Kang's Shaolin Temple. Baraka belongs to a nomadic race of mutants living in the wastelands of the outworld. His fighting skills gained the attention of Shao Kahn who recruited him into his own army."

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figure based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes 2 extra hands, blades and base

Figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat Klassic themed window box packaging

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Figures

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