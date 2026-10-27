Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: BigBadWorkshop, The Tick

Barry Hubris Joins The Tick's LongBox Heroes: Prestige Collection

BigBadWorkShop's Barry Hubris figure features over 20 points of articulation, interchangeable hands, and a shield, for $39.99.

Article Summary BigBadWorkShop adds Barry Hubris to The Tick LongBox Heroes: Prestige line as a 1/12 scale made-to-order figure.

Inspired by Ben Edlund’s The Tick comics, Barry Hubris debuted in issue #11 and became one of Tick’s strangest foes.

The Tick Barry Hubris figure features 20+ articulation points, interchangeable hands, a shield, and a display stand.

Pre-orders are live at BigBadToyStore for $39.99, with The Tick wave mates Arthur and Chairface also available.

More LongBox Heroes: Prestige lineup figures are on the way from BigBadWorkShop, including the new 1/12 scale Barry Hubris action figure. This new release brings one of Ben Edlund's more unusual characters from The Tick comics to collectors in made-to-order format. Barry Hubris first appeared in The Tick #11, where he encountered The Tick at the Comet Club and claimed the name and identity of the blue superhero as his own. After losing their confrontation, Barry's obsession with reclaiming the Tick identity became a recurring moment, making him one of the series' strangest rivals.

Barry joins the Prestige line with over 20 articulation points and a nice detailed design inspired by the comic series. Barry comes with two pairs of interchangeable hands, a shield, and a display stand, giving collectors options for recreating his superhero antics. Created by BigBadWorkShop, LongBox Heroes: Prestige celebrates the offbeat heroes and villains of classic comics in 1/12 scale, like The Tick. The Barry Hubris figure is available to pre-order from BigBadToyStore for $39.99, with an estimated arrival in Q3 2027. Be sure to snag up some of the other releases like Arthur and Chairface!

The Tick Longbox Heroes Prestige: Barry Hubris

"EVILDOERS, BEWARE! The world of The Tick has arrived in glorious 1:12 scale as part of LongBox Heroes Prestige! Based on Ben Edlund's legendary comic book universe, this action figure collection brings the larger-than-life heroes, villains, and unforgettable characters of The Tick to life like never before."

"Each fully articulated figure captures the outrageous personalities, over-the-top action, and unmistakable humor that have made The Tick a fan favorite. From crime-fighting heroes to world-conquering villains and everyone in between, these larger-than-life characters are ready to bring the outrageous world of The Tick to your collection. DESTINY AWAITS! Collect the heroes, villains, and other uniquely obscure characters from The Tick comics. Build your own 1:12 scale super-powered universe with LongBox Heroes Prestige."

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