Batman: Arkham Asylum Killer Croc Breaks Free with McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys had their Winter Showcase over the weekend that was loaded with some incredible DC Multiverse reveals. Some of the newest figures are part of the MegaFig line that gives us some of the larger DC Comics villains, which are perfect to go against. We already saw DC Rebirth Man-Bat from the comic, and now we get digital as we revisit Batman: Arkham Asylum. One of the prisoners is loose once again as Batman must enter the sewers to stop Killer Croc from breaking out. Featuring a design straight from the game, Killer Croc has his prisoner collar, prison sweats, and a massive sculpt to show he means business. This massive figure will be a perfect addition o all of the Arkham Asylum figures that McFarlane Toys has already released. Pre-orders for the Batman: Arkham Asylum DC Multiverse Killer Croc MegaFig are live right here. He will be priced at $41.99, he is set to release in August 2022, and be sure to check out all of the other new DC Multiverse reveals with Ghost-Maker, Joker Dragon, and much more.

"Batman: Arkham Asylum DC Multiverse Killer Croc Mega Action Figure – Born with a rare mutation that made his skin green and scaly and grew his body to grotesque proportions, Waylon Jones was raised by an abusive aunt and bullied relentlessly for his appearance. He briefly worked as a carnival freak under the name Killer Croc, but his misanthropy grew as did his bestial nature, pushing him to a life of crime. As his physical condition and mental state deteriorate, Killer Croc becomes a more bestial foe, increasingly detached from humanity. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. Figure stands 9 inches tall."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with artwork on the front, and character biographies on the back