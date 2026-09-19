Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys, Review | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, hot toys

Batman Day 2026 Hot Toys Showcase — Hell Bows Before Batman

Batman Day 2026 is here and we are celebrating with a brand new 1/6-scale showcase of the Hot Toys XE Suit Hellbat Version figure

Article Summary Celebrate Batman Day 2026 with a closer look at Hot Toys’ 1/6-scale Batman XE Suit Hellbat Version figure.

The design fuses Batman: Arkham Origins’ XE Suit with DC’s Hellbat armor for a bold multiverse-inspired Batman mashup.

Red-and-black armor, UV-luminous details, wired cape, Batarangs, and grapnel gun make this Batman collectible stand out.

Limited to 2,000 pieces, the Hot Toys Batman Hellbat figure is available now at Sideshow Collectibles for $315.

Batman Day 2026 is here, the annual celebration of all things related to the World's Greatest Detective. The first Batman Day took place in 2014 for the Dark Knight's 75th anniversary and has continued ever since. This year's biggest release is a special DC Comics one-shot featuring both the DC Universe Batman and the Absolute Batman. Batman of Two Worlds showcases two iconic versions of the Dark Knight as they take on a similar case in their very own universes. As for Bleeding Cool, we are celebrating Batman Day with an impressive showcase as we take a look at the Hot Toys 1/6-scale XE Suit Hellbat Version. Thanks to our friends at Sideshow Collectibles for allowing us to showcase this beauty on this special day of celebration. So, let's dive into it.

In the hit video game Batman: Arkham Origins, the story DLC Cold, Cold Heart features the Dark Knight taking on Mr. Freeze, who has attacked Gotham. To handle the extreme cold and counter Mr. Freeze's cryotechnology, Batman created the Extreme Environment Suit, or XE Suit. This heavy-duty armored Batsuit protects him from the extreme cold and was faithfully brought to life with Hot Toys for their 1/6-scale collection. However, Hot Toys took it one step further by introducing their special hybrid design that combines the Arkham Origins XE Suit with the iconic DC Comics Hellbat armor. The Hellbat armor was first introduced in Batman and Robin #33 back in 2014. It was a specialized suit of armor created by Batman and the Justice League to give him enhanced abilities to confront threats far beyond his normal physical limits.

At roughly 13 inches tall, the XE Suit Hellbat Version is an impressive collectible that brings a unique and original design to life. This beauty is heavily armored and showcases a striking red-and-black deco, along with a special UV-luminous reflective element. Some accessories are included, including a variety of soft hands, a grapnel gun, two Batarangs, and a truly impressive wired black cape. The articulation on this beauty isn't the best, despite its 30 points; however, it is the suit's design and detail that truly make it a work of art. This is more than just your average Batsuit, as this beauty is meant to take on some of the deadliest threats all around the DC Multiverse, and Hot Toys did an incredible job adding their own twist to their previous XE Batsuit design.

Collectors can already celebrate Batman Day 2026 in style by purchasing this beauty right now on Sideshow Collectibles. The Batman XE Suit Hellbat Version figure is limited to only 2,000 pieces, so get one while you can! It is one figure that will truly stand out in any Batcave, and with the right black-light display, fans can take it to incredible new levels. Be sure to continue celebrating Batman Day 2026 in style by visiting your local comic shop and snagging a copy of Batman of Two Worlds and maybe one of the limited-edition companion paper masks. May the cowl be with you.

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