Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman Dons Red with New Challengers of the Unknown 7" Scale Figure

The DC Multiverse is coming to an end, but McFarlane Toys is not done yet — a new Challengers of the Unknown Batman figure is on the way.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a Batman Challengers of the Unknown 7-inch figure inspired by DC’s 2024 comic event.

The new Batman figure features a striking red-magenta batsuit, white boots, yellow bat symbol, and swap hands.

Based on the Darkseid aftermath storyline, Batman joins DC heroes investigating dangerous rifts in space-time.

Batman preorders are live now for $27.99, with the DC Multiverse release set for November 2026.

In 2024, DC Comics debuted its Challengers of the Unknown mini-series comic book. Written by Christopher Cantwell with artwork by Sean Izaakse and Amancay Nahuelpan, this comic follows the aftermath of Darkseid's death. His disappearance has sent a shockwave throughout the DC Universe, tearing open the fabric of time and space. The Challengers of the Unknown have arrived to work alongside Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the Justice League to investigate these dangerous disturbances and protect the universe. To do so, Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman all don new red costumes, and now McFarlane Toys is bringing them to life.

Now, a new comic-inspired DC Multiverse Challengers of the Unknown Batman is on the way from McFarlane Toys. This figure features an updated deco showcasing his magenta batsuit, white boots, and yellow bat symbol. Unfortunately, he does not have a soft-goods cape and comes only with a pair of swappable hands. It is unlikely we will see Superman- and Wonder Woman-versions of this costume, as the DC Multiverse is coming to an end. For fans who need a new Batman for their collection, pre-orders are now live at $27.99, with a November 2026 release.

Batman (Challengers of the Unknown) 7" Figure

"Darkseid's death has sent a shockwave across the DC Universe, tearing open the very fabric of time and space itself! The Challengers of the Unknown must team with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League to seal the rifts that threaten the galaxy. But a mysterious foe from the Challengers, past lurks in the shadows, and its connection to the Godshock will put the DCU on borrowed time!"

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 extra hands and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

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