Batman Fear State Scarecrow Return with New McFarlane Toys Figure

The DC Comics event Fear State was not that long ago, and McFarlane Toys already has an action figure for it. Batman better watch out as Scarecrow is back with a new outfit and new deadly plan. Fear State Scarecrow is joining McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse roster with a new highly detailed 7" scale figure. It was just the other day when this figure was teased and now pre-orders have arrived, giving us all the details and a full look at his new release. No accessories are included with Crane, but he is loaded with some pretty intense detail. His new creepy costume from the Batman Fear State comic is translated well here, and the syringe fingers, gas mask, and scarecrow garb all look great. The colors are pretty off here, but I imagine McFarlane has some sort of repaint into works, as usual. Batman: Fear State Scarecrow is priced at $19.99, set for an August 2022 release, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to check out some of the other new DC Multiverse reveals with Worlds of War Superman, Static Shock, Ocean Master, and Deathstroke.

"As a young child, Jonathan Crane was subjected to sick and twisted experiments on fear conducted by his own father. Emotionally scarred and mentally unstable from the ordeal, Crane spent his childhood living in fear until he made an important realization—if he could control fear, it would never again control him. Over time, this interest in fear became an obsession. Graduating from college with a doctorate in psychology and specialty in phobias, Jonathan began experimenting on others, subjecting them to a hallucinogenic fear toxin he developed that brought out their worst nightmares. Although Batman has developed a number of remedies to counteract these toxins, Crane is constantly improving upon his formula, creating more potent and deadlier versions."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Scarecrow is featured in his look from DC Comics Infinite Frontier

Scarecrow includes a base

Included collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

