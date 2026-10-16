Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman Goes Shirtless for Exclusive McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Set

A brand new DC Multiverse exclusive has been revealed by McFarlane Toys as Batman goes shirtless to take on the fury of Ra’s al Ghul

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a GameStop-exclusive Batman vs. Ra’s al Ghul DC Multiverse Gold Label two-pack.

Inspired by Batman #244, the set recreates the legendary shirtless sword duel from “The Demon Lives Again!”

Batman and Ra’s al Ghul include swords, extra hands, display bases, and a collectible art card.

Batman collectors can pre-order the $49.99 exclusive now, with the DC Multiverse set arriving in December 2026.

The clock is ticking for McFarlane Toys as its time with DC Comics is coming to an end. However, the company still has a few surprises up its sleeve, including a brand-new DC Multiverse Gold Label GameStop-exclusive Batman set. In 1972, DC Comics published Batman #244, featuring the story "The Demon Lives Again!" written by Denny O'Neil and illustrated by Neal Adams. This issue showcased an iconic and legendary fight between the Dark Knight and Ra's al Ghul. Both legends stripped down for a brutal sword duel to determine who was truly worthy, and now McFarlane Toys is bringing this showdown to life.

Yes, that is correct! McFarlane Toys has just unveiled a brand-new GameStop-exclusive shirtless Batman and Ra's al Ghul two-pack. The set will feature swords for both Batman and Ra's al Ghul, a pair of swappable hands for each character, a collectible art card, and display bases. This is a very unique and interesting DC Multiverse release as the company prepares to close out its popular seven-inch-scale action figure line. Pre-orders are already live on GameStop for $49.99, with an expected release date of December 2026.

Multiverse Collector Edition Batman vs. Ra's al Ghul

"Ra's al Ghul is back, and with a vengeance. Can Batman defeat the Demon in a one-on-one duel to the death? "The Demon Lives Again!"

Product Features

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figures based on the DC MULTIVERSE

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman vs. Ra's al Ghul are based on Batman #244

Accessories include 2 bases, 2 swords, 2 extra Batman hands and 2 extra Ras hands

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figure

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