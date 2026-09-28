Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, blokees, dc comics

Batman: Hush Has Arrived from Blokees with DC Comics Champion Class

Blokees brings a brand-new DC Champion Class model kit inspired by Batman: Hush — a 6-inch, 108-piece, tool-free collectible with 43 points of articulation and iconic accessories.

Article Summary Blokees launches its DC Champion Class Batman: Hush model kit, bringing the Dark Knight’s iconic comic design to life.

The 6-inch Batman: Hush figure features 108 pieces, 43 points of articulation, and easy tool-free assembly.

Batman includes a wired fabric cape, Grapnel Gun, Batarang, Kryptonite Ring, and Rebreather for dynamic poses.

Priced at $27.99, the DC Champion Class 05 Batman: Hush Batman is available now, with Catwoman releasing too.

Blokees is bringing one of Batman's most iconic comic-book looks to life with a brand new DC Champion Class model kit. This new figure is inspired by the classic and iconic DC Comics Batman: Hush design. Standing approximately 6 inches tall, this officially licensed DC collectible packs an impressive 108 pieces and 43 points of articulation, giving collectors plenty of options for creating dynamic displays. Even better, the kit uses tool-free assembly, so there's no need for glue, cutters, or a workbench full of modeling equipment. Batman comes loaded with signature gear, including his Grapnel Gun, Batarang, Kryptonite Ring, and Rebreather.

To take things up a notch, Blokees has even given the Dark Knight a wired fabric cape, which adds another layer of posing potential and can be shaped for dramatic action scenes. This is the first standard Batman figure to arrive from Blokees, aside from their previous high-tech Batman Beyond Champion Class set. It has been a while since we have seen releases like this from Blokees come to life, and they are surely changing up the 6-inch action figure game. The DC Champion Class 05 Batman: Hush set is priced at $27.99. Collectors do not have to wait to get their hands on this bad boy, as he is already available for purchase right now on the Blokees website. Be sure to also keep an eye out for the Batman: Hush Catwoman figure, which is releasing alongside him!

DC Champion Class 05 Batman: Hush – Batman | Blokees

"Officially licensed DC model kit inspired by Batman: Hush, featuring 43 points of articulation, iconic accessories, tool-free assembly, and 108 pieces with Batman's comic-inspired appearance. Equipped with the Grapnel Gun, Batarang, wired fabric cape, and interchangeable parts for dynamic poses and signature details. Add Batman: Hush – Batman to your collection."

Officially Licensed

Iconic Accessories

43 Points of Articulation

Tool-Free Assembly

Comic Inspired Appearance

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