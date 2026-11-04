Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman Prepares for The Long Halloween with New McFarlane Figure

McFarlane Toys adds a new 7-inch DC Multiverse Batman figure inspired by Batman: The Long Halloween, now available for pre-order.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Batman: The Long Halloween DC Multiverse figure inspired by the iconic Jeph Loeb story.

The 7-inch Batman figure features a new head sculpt, soft-goods cape, and comic-inspired design from Gotham’s early days.

Batman faces the Holiday killer in one of DC’s most acclaimed mysteries, making this release a standout for collectors.

Pre-orders are live now for the Batman Long Halloween figure at $27.99, with a November release and display base included.

Get ready to take on the darker streets of Gotham City with a new DC Multiverse release inspired by one of Batman's most celebrated comic book stories! The Dark Knight returns to McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse line with a new 7-inch-scale figure based on his appearance in Batman: The Long Halloween. Originally published by DC Comics between 1996 and 1997, Batman: The Long Halloween was written by Jeph Loeb with artwork by Tim Sale. The acclaimed 13-issue storyline follows Batman during his early years as Gotham City's protector as he investigates a mysterious serial killer known as Holiday.

This killer strikes on major holidays, leaving Batman, Commissioner Gordon, and District Attorney Harvey Dent struggling to uncover the identity behind the murders. Now it is time for collectors to step into this mystery with a new Long Halloween-inspired Batman figure that is faithfully brought to life right off the comic pages. The Caped Crusader features a new head sculpt and a soft-goods cape, but no accessories are included aside from the display base. The Long Halloween Batman DC Multiverse figure is already up for pre-order at $27.99 with a November release.

Batman (The Long Halloween) 7" Figure

"Christmas. St. Patrick's Day. Easter. As the calendar's days stack up, so do the bodies littered in the streets of Gotham City. A murderer is loose, killing only on holidays. The only man that can stop this fiend? The Dark Knight. In a mystery taking place during Batman's early days of crime fighting, Batman: The Long Halloween is one of the greatest Dark Knight stories ever told."

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

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