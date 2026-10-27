Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman & Robin's Batgirl Returns with Deluxe Theatrical Edition Figure

New DC Multiverse Deluxe Theatrical Editions are on the way from McFarlane Toys, including the return of Batgirl from Batman & Robin

Article Summary McFarlane Toys brings Batgirl from Batman & Robin into the DC Multiverse Deluxe Theatrical Edition line.

The 7-inch Batgirl figure is based on Alicia Silverstone’s Barbara Wilson and expands the live-action Batman roster.

Batgirl includes extra hands, Batarangs, a rope Batarang, display base, and a collectible art card.

Batgirl is up for pre-order now at $34.99 and is scheduled to release in November 2026 with more figures.

McFarlane Toys is heading back to Gotham City's colorful cinematic era with a new DC Multiverse Deluxe Theatrical Edition figure inspired by Batman & Robin. This time, the spotlight belongs to Batgirl, as portrayed by Alicia Silverstone in the 1997 superhero film. The latest release brings Barbara Wilson into McFarlane Toys' 7-inch-scale lineup, giving fans another opportunity to expand their live-action Batman collection with a character who helped the Dynamic Duo take on Gotham's most dangerous villains.

Batgirl arrives with several accessories to bring her crime-fighting adventures to life: extra hands, multiple batarangs, a Batarang with an attached rope, and a display base. Collectors will also find a collectible art card featuring character artwork, adding another piece to the presentation of this Deluxe Theatrical Edition release. This is one of the final DC Multiverse figures to arrive, and this Batman & Robin Movie Deluxe Theatrical Edition is already up for pre-order on the McFarlane Toys Store for $34.99. Barbara is set to release in November 2026, alongside The Penguin and Batman (Unmasked).

Batgirl (Batman & Robin Movie) Deluxe Theatrical Edition

"THE DARK KNIGHT battles his greatest threats yet: cold-hearted MR. FREEZE, venomous POISON IVY and the unstoppable brute known only as BANE. BATMAN finds himself at odds with his crimefighting comrade ROBIN, no longer satisfied with his role as a sidekick. As MR FREEZE threatens to unleash a new ice age upon the citizens of GOTHAM CITY, the DYNAMIC DUO, now joined by the heroic newcomer BATGIRL, must learn to work as a team before GOTHAM CITY is put on ice."

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figures based off the Batman & Robin feature film.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 extra hands, 2 batarangs, batarang with rope and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!