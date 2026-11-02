Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman Takes Off His Suit with New DC Multiverse Bruce Wayne Figure

McFarlane Toys adds Bruce Wayne to the DC Multiverse with a new DC Classic 7-inch figure — a late release for collectors before the line ends.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Bruce Wayne to DC Multiverse with a Batman DC Classic 7-inch figure in civilian tuxedo style.

The new Batman Bruce Wayne figure includes two extra hands, a display base, and a collectible character art card.

This rare civilian Batman release gives DC Multiverse collectors a fresh way to display Gotham’s Dark Knight alter ego.

Batman fans can pre-order the Bruce Wayne DC Multiverse figure now for $26.99 ahead of its November 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys is bringing the man behind the mask to its DC Multiverse collection with a new Bruce Wayne 7-inch figure! Celebrating the legendary billionaire and secret identity of Batman, this new DC Classic release gives collectors a chance to add Gotham City's most famous detective in his civilian attire to their collections. This is a long-awaited release to finish off collectors' Batman DC Multiverse collections, and he arrives just before the line ends.

McFarlane Toys now brings Bruce Wayne to life with its new DC Multiverse DC Classic 7-inch figure. Featuring Bruce dressed in a classic black tuxedo, this release includes two additional hands, a display base, and a collectible art card. This release offers a different display option for Batman collectors who want to showcase the man behind the cowl. Despite the DC Multiverse being very Batman-focused, this is a fun, new release that will be a unique addition to your batcave. Pre-orders for Bruce Wayne are already live for $26.99 with a November 2026 release.

DC Multiverse Bruce Wayne (DC Classic)

"When two shots rang out, Bruce Wayne's life changed forever. He pledged himself to justice and he has upheld that oath for years. Wearing many names the Dark Knight™, the World's Greatest Detective, the Caped Crusader™ he has battled tragic foes like The Joker™, The Penguin™, Mr. Freeze™, and so many more. But deep inside, he knows that he shares something with them that most of humanity wouldn't understand a commitment to the fight."

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 extra hands and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!