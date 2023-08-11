Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman: White Knight Sketch Edition Figure Revealed by McFarlane

Yet another limited edition DC Multiverse figure is on the way from McFarlane Toys as Batman gets his own Sketch Variant

McFarlane Toys is back with another limited edition variant for their DC Multiverse line. Releasing exclusively to Entertainment Earth, a new Sketch Variant has arrived featuring the Caped Crusader. Coming to life from the hit DC Comics story Batman: White Knight, Batman is getting a new 3,000 piece DC Multiverse release. Just like the previous releases, these figures feature new packaging as well as a new black and white deco. Batman will come with a grapple gun, batarang line, a collectible card, and a cardholder. These figures are pretty sweet, and the packaging is a lot nicer than the other limited edition releases out there. The Batman: White Knight figure was an excellent figure, and this release will only add to that. Sketch Batman is priced at $29.99, is set for an October 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Batman Sketch Edition Entertainment Earth Exclusive

"From the pages of Batman: White Knight – with monochromatic artist-sketch deco! This brave black-and-white Batman comes with a grapnel launcher, batarang with line, wrapped batarang with line, display base, and art-card stand. Also included is an exclusive art card featuring a sketch of Batman on one side and a numbered certificate of authenticity on the other."

"With strong contrasts between light and dark, this striking rendition of the daring Dark Knight is showcased in deluxe window-box packaging. He's limited to 3,000 pieces, so don't wait to add this stylized Bruce Wayne to your collection! After years of epic battles between the Dark Knight and his twisted archenemy, Batman faces his greatest challenge yet: The Joker has been cured of his madness and is now sane. The Clown Prince of Crime has changed his ways, fighting for good in Gotham City, and it may just cause Batman to go over the edge of his own sanity."

