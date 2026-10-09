Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: batman returns, Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom Batman Returns The Penguin Available for Pre-Order

Walmart Collector Con is here and with it a new set of exclusives including the Beast Kingdom Batman Returns DAH The Penguin

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils a Batman Returns The Penguin DAH figure inspired by Danny DeVito’s unforgettable 1992 look.

The Batman Returns Penguin stands about 8 inches tall with detailed sculpting and roughly 20 points of articulation.

Accessories include interchangeable hands, a removable top hat, and the Penguin’s signature umbrella sword.

Walmart Collector Con opens pre-orders today for the Batman Returns Penguin exclusive at a $37.97 price point.

Tim Burton's Batman Returns introduced fans to one of the most memorable versions of the Penguin, played by Danny DeVito. Now, Beast Kingdom is bringing that iconic version of the character to collectors with its brand-new Dynamic 8ction Heroes release. Inspired by the 1992 film, this figure features impressive sculpting and does a great job capturing DeVito's distinctive appearance as Oswald Cobblepot. The Penguin is dressed in his familiar brown fur trench coat, with comfortable pajamas underneath.

Standing approximately 8 inches tall, this highly detailed Batman Returns Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure comes with a nice variety of accessories. Beast Kingdom has included a pair of interchangeable hands, his signature umbrella, and a removable top hat. With plenty of impressive details throughout, this figure is sure to stand out in any Batman Returns collection. The figure drops today for pre-order at Walmart Collector Con for $37.97! Be sure to check out some of the other exclusives launching during the event, including a new Beast Kingdom DAH Catwoman!

Beast Kingdom – DC Comics Batman Returns The Penguin

"The Beast Kingdom DAH-134WM The Penguin action figure is inspired by Batman Returns. Featuring detailed facial sculpting, a gray suit, and a black coat with a fur collar, this collectible captures the character's appearance from the film. With approximately 20 points of articulation, interchangeable hands, and themed accessories, the figure offers multiple posing and display options. This product contains small parts and/or sharp edges that may cause injury if mishandled. Exercise caution during unpacking and assembly."

‌Finely sculpted head sculpt recreating Danny DeVito appearance as The Penguin

Approximately 20 points of articulation are featured throughout the body

2 types of interchangeable hand parts: one pair of holding hands and one pair of relaxed hands

Accessories: one umbrella sword and one hat

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