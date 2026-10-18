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Beast Kingdom Fully Reveals DC Comics Absolute Batman Figure

Beast Kingdom’s DAH (Dynamic Action Heroes) grows as they step into the world of DC with the full reveal of their Absolute Batman

Article Summary Beast Kingdom fully reveals its Dynamic Action Heroes Absolute Batman figure, bringing DC’s brutal new Dark Knight to life.

Absolute Batman stands nearly 10 inches tall with a newly sculpted muscular body and 22 points of articulation.

The Absolute Batman design includes heavy armor, an oversized cape, signature spikes, and cowl-mounted Batarangs.

Accessories include a battle axe, swappable hands, and a removable Bat-symbol, with release set for Q1 2027.

Absolute Batman fever continues to rise as more action figures make their debut. It wasn't too long ago that Beast Kingdom showcased teaser images for its upcoming Dynamic 8ction Heroes Absolute Batman figure. Now, it looks like the company has fully unveiled its upcoming release, showcasing a bigger, taller, and more impressive new figure. Absolute Batman will stand almost 10 inches tall, towering over the previous 8-inch Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures. This version of Batman is ready to save Gotham by any means necessary, featuring a newly sculpted muscular body with 22 points of articulation.

Batman is showcased in his signature outfit from the DC Comics series, complete with heavy armor, an oversized cape, and his signature spikes. Beast Kingdom has taken things one step further by incorporating a pair of powerful batarangs into his cowl, just like in the comic book. Only one grinning head sculpt is included, along with a pair of swappable hands, his signature battle axe, and a removable Bat-symbol accessory. Pricing is currently unknown, but pre-orders should arrive soon, and the figure is expected to be released in Q1 2027.

DAH-186 DC Comics Absolute Batman

"Beast Kingdom's DAH (Dynamic Action Heroes) series presents the DAH-186 DC Comics Absolute Batman, which captures Absolute Batman's imposing, battle-ready appearance in the form of a highly detailed collectible figure. Featuring a newly sculpted, muscular body, this figure captures Batman's furious expression, his grey and black costume, his yellow utility belt, his heavy armour, his oversized cape and his signature spiked details. With approximately 22 points of articulation, collectors can create a wide range of powerful combat poses."

"Accessories include a battle axe, a pair of Batarangs that can be attached to the head in keeping with the character's design, as well as three types of interchangeable hands for further display options. A standout addition for DC Comics and Batman collectors, this figure embodies the unrivalled power and presence of Absolute Batman."

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