Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Beast Kingdom Hits Maximum Speed With New Flash DAH Figure

Beast Kingdom brings The Flash to its Dynamic 8ction Heroes line, letting fans add him to their growing DAH Justice League collection.

Article Summary Beast Kingdom adds The Flash to its Dynamic 8ction Heroes line, giving DC fans another key Justice League member.

The Flash DAH figure features Barry Allen’s sleek red-and-gold suit, confident head sculpt, and classic lightning emblem.

With 22 articulation points and 4 interchangeable hands, The Flash figure is built for speed poses, battles, and display.

Flash fans can pre-order Beast Kingdom’s DAH-141 Barry Allen figure starting June 25 for $59 through the official site.

Beast Kingdom brings the Fastest Man Alive into its ongoing DC Comics Dynamic 8ction Heroes lineup. The Flash, aka Barry Allen, is a forensic scientist who was struck by lightning in his lab, transforming him into Central City's greatest protector. Barry Allen first appeared in Showcase #4 (1956), marking the beginning of the Silver Age of superheroes and redefining DC's approach to science-driven heroism. His legacy is now reflected throughout this release, as fans get another key member of the Justice League.

The Flash features a dynamic head sculpt with a confident expression, a sleek, high-gloss red suit with gold accents, and the iconic lightning bolt emblem. Beast Kingdom leans heavily into speed visualization for this release with 22 articulation points and four interchangeable hands, allowing him to capture iconic running poses and heroic stances. A lot of details were put into this release, and now fans can finally add The Flash to their growing DAH Justice League collection. Pre-orders are set to go live starting on June 25 for $59 on the Beast Kingdom site.

New Pre-Order – DAH-141 DC Comics The Flash $59.00

"When danger strikes, he's the light that breaks through the darkness. Barry Allen, a forensic scientist from Central City, was struck by lightning and gained the Speed Force, becoming the fastest superhero in the world — The Flash. The DAH-141 figure features a dynamic sculpt capturing Barry's determined smile, sharp eyes, and iconic red-and-gold mask."

"The high-gloss red suit showcases detailed muscle lines, accented with the white lightning emblem, gold belt, and boots, recreating his electrifying speed. Comes with 22 points of articulation, 4 interchangeable hands (fists, hand blade, item-holding, relaxed), allowing for classic running, battle, or standing poses. A premium collectible no Flash fan should miss."

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