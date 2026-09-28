Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Beast Kingdom Teases Upcoming DC Comics Absolute Batman DAH

Return to the Absolute Universe with Beast Kingdom as they unveil their very own Dynamic 8ction Heroes Absolute Batman figure

Article Summary Beast Kingdom teases the DAH-186 Absolute Batman, bringing DC’s brutal Absolute Universe Dark Knight to 1/9 scale.

Inspired by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta’s Absolute Batman, the figure highlights his hulking build and armored style.

The 8-inch Dynamic 8ction Heroes release features 22 points of articulation, swappable hands, a bat-axe, and effects.

Absolute Batman collectibles are growing fast, with Beast Kingdom joined by McFarlane, InArt, and Blokees.

The Absolute Universe is getting ready to make a massive impact on the collectibles scene as Beast Kingdom teases a brand-new Absolute Batman Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure! This radically reimagined version of the Dark Knight has quickly become one of DC's most distinctive takes on the character, trading Bruce Wayne's traditional wealth and high-tech gadgets for a much more rugged, battle-hardened approach to crime fighting. Beast Kingdom is bringing that imposing design into its 1/9-scale DAH lineup with the upcoming DAH-186 Absolute Batman, and the early reveal already has collectors taking notice. Based on the version created by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta for DC's Absolute Universe, this Batman features a massive, intimidating physique that immediately separates him from the traditional Caped Crusader.

Beast Kingdom has teased their upcoming figure, which captures his signature gray-and-black costume, oversized black cape, yellow utility belt, heavy armor, and the distinctive spikes running along his shoulders and arms. Beast Kingdom has designed this release to stand roughly 8" tall, and will have approximately 22 points of articulation, giving collectors plenty of opportunities to recreate Batman's aggressive fighting style and imposing poses. Not much is known about this release beyond the teaser images, but he does appear to have a flexible cape, swappable hands, a secondary chest effect, and his signature Bat-axe.

It is finally nice to see Absolute Batman getting some brand-new collectibles, and Beast Kingdom will surely have some competition in the future. McFarlane Toys has also unveiled its DC Multiverse Elite Edition figure, which will go up for pre-order on October 9, 2026. It also looks like the hit DC collectibles company InArt will be showcasing its own version of the Dark Knight, while Blokees is debuting a new DC Champion Class model kit in the future. Be sure to stay tuned to Beast Kingdom's social accounts, as well as right here at Bleeding Cool, for when pre-orders finally go live for this hulking beauty!

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