Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Beast Kingdom Unveils New DC Comics Batman Blackest Night Figure

Beast Kingdom takes on the Walmart Collector Con with a new DC Comics figure as Batman takes on the era of Blackest Night

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils a Batman Blackest Night figure for Walmart Collector Con, turning DC’s undead Dark Knight into DAH form.

Inspired by DC Comics’ Blackest Night, the 8-inch Batman figure captures his eerie Black Lantern look with striking detail.

Batman features 22 points of articulation, interchangeable hands, a tattered cape, and a decayed head sculpt with fangs.

Priced at $37.97, the Batman Blackest Night release can also pair with Beast Kingdom’s Superman figure for a dark display.

DC Comics' Blackest Night storyline gave fans one of the darkest versions of Batman, and Beast Kingdom is bringing that undead incarnation to life. The all-new Dynamic 8ction Heroes (DAH) Batman: Blackest Night figure has risen from the grave for Walmart Collector Con. Standing approximately 8 inches tall, the figure depicts the Dark Knight as a member of the Black Lantern Corps. Featuring extensive articulation, the collectible draws inspiration from the hit 2009 DC Comics event.

Green Lantern: Blackest Night centered on the Black Lantern Corps and the resurrection of deceased heroes and villains across the DC Universe. During the event, Batman had been presumed dead, setting the stage for the terrifying return of familiar faces as undead Black Lanterns. Beast Kingdom has done an impressive job bringing this eerie version of Batman to life. The figure features a menacing head sculpt, a tattered cape, and a modified Black set to go live for the Walmart Collector Con for $37.97. Collectors can also add the companion Superman: Blackest Night DAH figure to their shelves for a suitably sinister DC Comics display.

Beast Kingdom – DC Comics Batman Blackest Night

"Bring the dark side of the Dark Knight to life with Beast Kingdom's DAH-167 Batman Blackest Night Version. Inspired by Batman's undead form from Blackest Night, this figure features a gray-black and dark blue costume, signature chest emblem, jagged cape, and a terrifying head sculpt with decayed details and pale fangs. Standing approximately 21 cm tall, the figure features DAH series articulation for a variety of dynamic poses. Interchangeable hands with Black Lantern ring details allow collectors to recreate Batman's sinister Black Lantern appearance. Pair it with DAH-166 Superman Blackest Night Version to complete the dark duo from Blackest Night."

Finely sculpted head sculpt recreating Black Lantern Batman

22 points of articulation

3 types of interchangeable hands, one pair of firsts, one pair of open hands, and one pair of accessory-holding hands

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