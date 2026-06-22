Posted in: Beast Kingdom | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Reverse-Flash Races for Revenge with Beast Kingdom SDCC Exclusive

Beast Kingdom unveils the DAH-160 Reverse-Flash SDCC 2026 exclusive — an 8-inch Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure, available for $50; pre-orders begin June 25.

Article Summary Beast Kingdom brings Reverse-Flash to SDCC 2026 with a Dynamic 8ction Heroes exclusive based on his classic DC Comics look.

DC villain Reverse-Flash, aka Professor Zoom, is spotlighted as Barry Allen’s most personal enemy and a major Flash threat.

The 8-inch Reverse-Flash figure features a detailed head sculpt, 22 points of articulation, and interchangeable hands.

Beast Kingdom’s SDCC 2026 Reverse-Flash exclusive is priced at $50, with pre-orders opening June 25 on its website.

It was only last year that Beast Kingdom debuted its new line of DC Comics action figures. The Dynamic 8ction Heroes series brought classic comic-inspired versions of legendary heroes like Batman and Superman to collectors' shelves. Now, however, it's time for the villains to strike back as Beast Kingdom unveils a brand-new release featuring the Scarlet Speedster's greatest enemy. Reverse-Flash, also known as Professor Zoom, first appeared in The Flash #139 in 1963. Originally an admirer of Barry Allen, Eobard Thawne's obsession eventually turned into pure hatred, making him one of the most dangerous and personal villains in DC Comics history. His mission became simple: destroy everything Barry Allen holds dear.

Now racing into Beast Kingdom's growing DC lineup, Reverse-Flash arrives as a highly detailed Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure that pairs perfectly with the recently revealed Flash release. Standing approximately 8 inches tall, the figure features an articulated body, a detailed head sculpt, and multiple interchangeable hands for a variety of display options. His iconic yellow suit is faithfully recreated with red lightning accents, black detailing, and a sinister expression that perfectly captures the villain's unhinged personality. Whether posed mid-sprint or preparing to alter history itself, Reverse-Flash brings Speed Force-fueled menace to any collection. This SDCC 2026 exclusive will retail for $50, with pre-orders scheduled to begin on June 25 through the Beast Kingdom website.

SDCC 2026 Exclusive DAH-160 Reverse Flash $50.00

"When the fastest man alive nemesis becomes humanity's greatest nightmare, speed no longer represents hope. Beast Kingdom's Dynamic 8ction Heroes series presents DAH-160 DC Villains Reverse-Flash, faithfully recreating the iconic DC Comics speedster villain. Featuring his signature yellow suit, red lightning details, black-and-red chest emblem, and recognizable yellow cowl, the figure captures Reverse-Flash's sinister and unhinged comic appearance."

"The detailed head sculpt recreates his menacing grin and hostile expression, while premium paint applications highlight the vibrant costume colors and muscular details. Built on the DAH body with approximately 22 points of articulation, the figure allows for high-speed running, attack, and taunting poses. Included are 4 interchangeable hand accessories for versatile display options."



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