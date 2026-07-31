Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Become Captain Enoch with Hasbro's Newest Star Wars Replica Helmet

Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series Captain Enoch electronic replica helmet is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $109.99 and ships Fall 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a Star Wars: The Black Series Captain Enoch replica helmet following San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka, the helmet recreates Captain Enoch’s battle-worn look with signature gold faceplate.

The electronic Star Wars helmet includes interior padding, adjustable straps, and a stormtrooper-style voice changer.

Captain Enoch helmet preorders are live for $109.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with the Star Wars replica launching Fall 2026.

The future of the Star Wars saga remains uncertain following the events of Ahsoka. The Disney+ series introduced the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn, accompanied by an army of Night Troopers and the mysterious Great Mothers of Dathomir. Among Thrawn's most recognizable commanders is Captain Enoch, whose heavily repaired Stormtrooper helmet features an eye-catching gold faceplate that immediately sets him apart from the rest of the Night Troopers.

Now this unforgettable design is joining the Star Wars: The Black Series replica lineup. Hasbro's electronic Captain Enoch helmet features a one-size-fits-most design with interior padding and adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. Like previous Clone Trooper and Stormtrooper helmets, it also includes an electronic voice changer activated with the push of a button. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $109.99, with the helmet scheduled for release in Fall 2026. Keep your eyes peeled for more Star Wars replicas from Hasbro, coming soon, like the Clone Trooper Jesse helmet and the Thermal Detonator replica.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Captain Enoch Replica Helmet

"(HASBRO | Ages 14 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $109.99 |Pre-order on July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Reimagine iconic scenes from in the STAR WARS saga — and create your own — with STAR WARS helmet and Lightsaber™ adult roleplay items! This helmet is detailed to look like Captain Enoch's helmet from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA — an impressive addition to any STAR WARS fan's collection or adult costume. "

"Press the button on the side of the helmet to sound like a stormtrooper. Helmet includes interior padding for an adjustable fit for most head sizes. 3x 1.5v AAA alkaline batteries required (not included). Look for other premium BLACK SERIES roleplay items such as Force FX Elite Lightsabers™ (sold separately, subject to availability). "

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