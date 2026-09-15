Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: downton abbey, lego

Become Part of Downton Abbey as LEGO Brings the TV Series to Life

Get ready to build: LEGO is releasing a brand-new LEGO Ideas set that brings the hit TV series Downton Abbey to life in glorious brick-built detail

Article Summary LEGO Ideas Downton Abbey brings Highclere Castle to brick form with a detailed 4,711-piece display set for adults.

The Downton Abbey LEGO set recreates iconic rooms like the library, dining room, kitchen, and Mr. Carson’s office.

Thirteen Downton Abbey minifigures are included, featuring fan favorites like the Dowager Countess and Lord Grantham.

LEGO Ideas Downton Abbey launches October 4, 2026, for $349.99, delivering a premium build for series fans.

Over the past few years, many iconic TV shows and movies have been brought to life in LEGO thanks to the LEGO Ideas campaign. Now, it looks like the legendary British historical drama Downton Abbey is coming to LEGO with a brand-new set. Downton Abbey is a popular British historical drama created by Julian Fellowes in 2010 that ran for six seasons. Now, the iconic Highclere Castle, which was depicted as Downton Abbey in the TV show, is coming to life in glorious brick-built detail with this impressive 4,711-piece LEGO Ideas set.

When fully built, the castle will stand 12 inches tall, 17.5 inches wide, and 6.5 inches deep. The front of the set showcases the grand architecture of the iconic Downton Abbey estate. At the same time, the backside reveals some of the iconic rooms from the TV show, including the dining room, main hall, library, kitchen, Mr. Carson's office, and so much more. A total of 13 minifigures will be featured here, like The Dowager Countess, Lord Grantham, and Lady Grantham, with LEGO capturing many more characters from Seasons 1 through 6. A lot of impressive details are showcased in this glorious LEGO Ideas Downton Abbey set, which is set to release on October 4, 2026, for $349.99 and can be seen on the LEGO Store right now.

LEGO Ideas Downton Abbey

"Create your own Downton Abbey TV series and movie merch with this LEGO® Ideas building set (21373) for adults ages 18 and up. Enjoy the rewarding creative challenge and capture the grand architecture of Highclere Castle™, where many scenes were shot. Lovingly construct Downton Abbey's dining room, main hall and library on the upper level, and the kitchen, servants' hall and Mr Carson's office below, all full of authentic details."

"Lift off the top level to view each room closely. And bring scenes to life upstairs and downstairs with 13 minifigures of familiar characters from Season 6 of the TV series. Add the cedar tree and bench to complete an inspiring piece of home or office decor. This LEGO model kit makes a crafty gift idea for fans of Downton Abbey and architecture. Set contains 4,711 pieces.

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