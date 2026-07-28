Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Become Spider-Man with Hasbro's New Miles Morales Replica Mask

Hasbro's Marvel Legends unveils a 1:1 electronic Miles Morales Spider-Man mask — pre-orders begin Aug 1 on Hasbro Pulse; available Fall 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a Marvel Legends Miles Morales Spider-Man replica mask ahead of Spider-Man Day on August 1.

Inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the 1:1 electronic mask features soft texture and expressive moving eyes.

Fans can use the remote for 8 manual eye movements or choose 5 automatic sequences for lifelike reactions.

The Miles Morales Spider-Man mask goes up for pre-order August 1 at 1 PM ET for $139.99, with Fall 2026 release.

Spider-Man Day is almost here, and Hasbro is celebrating with a brand-new lineup of Marvel collectibles. August 1st marks Spider-Man Day, and fans can expect a variety of upcoming Marvel Legends releases, including a brand-new electronic replica mask inspired by Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game. Miles Morales is returning with his own one-to-one scale electronic mask. Much like the previous Spider-Man mask release, this replica features a soft silk texture, a one-size-fits-all design, and electronic eye movements controlled by a remote.

The mask includes five pre-programmed sequences for automatic mode, along with eight different eye movements for fans who want full control in manual mode. It is great to see Hasbro continue to explore unique Marvel replicas like this, and Miles Morales is a perfect character choice given his growing popularity and huge impact across comics, TV, and films. The Marvel Legends Miles Morales Electronic Mask will be available August 1st at 1 PM EST through Hasbro Pulse and other Fan Channel retailers for $139.99, with a planned Fall 2026 release

Marvel Legends Series – Spider-Man (Miles Morales) Mask

(HASBRO | Ages 14 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $139.99 | Pre-order August 1 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and Fan Channel retailers; available Fall 2026). Hasbro Marvel Legends proudly presents this 1:1 scale reproduction of Miles Morales' Spider-Man mask in the Spider-Man 2 video game! This roleplay helmet with premium design and deco features a soft silicone texture and electronic eye movements. Using the included remote control, you can select from 8 different eye movements in Manual Mode, or select one of 5 pre-programmed sequences in Automatic Mode."

"Sequences are designed to create lifelike expressions and reactions inspired by the character! Expressive eye movements can be activated when the mask is worn or displayed on the included stand. 3x 1.5V A76 batteries included, 4x 1.5V AA batteries required (not included). Great for displaying in fans' collections or wearing with the ultimate Spider-Man Halloween costume or Marvel cosplay."

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