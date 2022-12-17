Being Home Adventure From Around the World with Taaluma Totes

We have covered quite a few backpacks on Bleeding Cool here and there. I am a backpack guy, and I am always looking for ways to protect my comics or collectibles, whether I am on a toy hunt or at a convention. It looks like we have a new contender on my list, Taaluma Totes, which makes some pretty impressive bags that protect your gear and so much more. Taaluma Totes is a mission-based company that creates unique backpacks that are packed with culture and comfort. These bags change up the game by sourcing unique and colorful fabrics from all over the world and feature a design based around that county.

Taaluma Totes sent us one of their totes to try, and this beauty is delightful. The Carry A Country idea is beyond incredible, and each bag is designed after a Traveler who has visited the country. Each bag carries a story, has a limited edition release, and in its own way, is a unique piece of art. The material used on this bag is unlike anything I have ever felt, with a sturdiness that will protect anything that is inside. For my bag, the subtle flowers and yellow textures are lovely, and they ease your eyes and allow you to rock your bag with some style.

The comfort and storage factor on this tote was excellent, allowing for a nice set of collectibles and items to go inside. There is a passport pocket on the inside as well as a buttoned pocket on the front. A nice variety of Marvel Legends figure sets were able to be packed in this bag and comfortably, I might add, making this my new go-to bag. To make things even better, every tote that is purchased, Taaluma gives back to the local communities where the fabrics were found. It is not often that you not only get a truly incredible product but something that is unique, limited, and has a goal to give back. These totes are heartfelt, and beautifully crafted making them an ideal gift this holiday season. Travelers, collectors, and more can find out everything that Taaluma Totes has to offer right here.