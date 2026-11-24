Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Collectibles, DOOM | Tagged: DOOM: The Dark Ages, DPI Merch

Bethesda Has Released a DOOM: The Dark Ages Super Shotgun Replica

Bethesda Softworks has released a new collectible tied to DOOM: The Dark Ages — you can get your very own Super Shotgun replica.

Article Summary Bethesda Softworks and DPI Merch have released a DOOM: The Dark Ages Super Shotgun desktop replica for $115.

The DOOM: The Dark Ages collectible is made of resin, stands 8 inches tall, and comes fixed to a display stand.

Bethesda says the Super Shotgun replica weighs about 425 grams and measures 20.3 x 11.8 x 11.2 cm.

The DOOM: The Dark Ages weapon replica is available now, with country sale restrictions noted on the store listing.

Bethesda Softworks has teamed with DPI Merch to create a new item for DOOM: The Dark Ages, so you can get your hands on your very own Super Shotgun. The collectible has been presented in the finest detail they could, so that you can proudly display it on whatever shelf, desk, or setting you choose to show where you stand in the fight against Hell. This replica stands 8 inches tall on its display, making it ideal for many gamers to have in the background of their trophy case, or just hanging out for fellow fans to see and immediately understand what it is. We have more info below, as it's currently listed for $115.

DOOM: The Dark Ages Super Shotgun Replica

Hell doesn't wait. Neither do you. The DOOM: The Dark Ages Super Shotgun Desktop Replica is a battle-hardened tribute to the Slayer's most iconic instrument of destruction — cast in premium resin and built to command attention. Every brutal curve, every scarred detail has been faithfully rendered at 8 inches of pure, demon-ending firepower. Machined for the obsessed, forged for the faithful. At approximately 425 grams, this replica carries real weight — just like the carnage it represents. Sized at 20.3 x 11.8 x 11.2 cm, it occupies your space with the same relentless authority as the weapon itself.

The Super Shotgun instills fear in the hearts of demons and inspires awe for anyone who's ever loved a first-person shooter. The replica also comes with a stand for any resident of Hell to stylishly display this iconic, relentless weapon.

Material: Resin

Resin 8" gun on stand

Weight (approx.) 425 g

425 g Dimensions (approx.) : L 20.3 x W 11.8 x H 11.2 cm

L 20.3 x W 11.8 x H 11.2 cm This item is not detachable from stand.

This is a weapon replica – please review the list of countries for sale.

Product color may vary from images shown due to screen display variance.

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