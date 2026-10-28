Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Beware Green Lantern's Light with McFarlane's Newest Page Punchers

New DC Multiverse figures are on the way as more DC Direct x Page Punchers releases are bringing the Green Lantern universe to life

Article Summary McFarlane Toys expands its Green Lantern lineup with new DC Direct x Page Punchers figures for DC Multiverse collectors.

Arisia Rrab joins the Green Lantern collection, inspired by Green Lantern Corps #47 and her classic DC Comics history.

The 7-inch Green Lantern figure features 22 points of articulation, extra hands, energy constructs, a base, and art card.

Arisia Page Punchers pre-orders are live now at McFarlane Toys Store for $39.79, ahead of a November 2026 release.

The DC Multiverse is not ending just yet, as McFarlane Toys continues to unveil some brand-new DC Comics figures. It does look like they are continuing to expand their Green Lantern collection with the arrival of not one, but two new DC Page Punchers figures. Kicking things off is Arisia Rrab, the legendary Lantern who made her first appearance back in 1981 with Tales of the Green Lantern Corps #1. She comes from a legendary family of Green Lanterns and has been an interesting and unique love interest for Hal Jordan throughout the years.

McFarlane is now bringing her to life with a brand-new DC Page Punchers release that will come with a reprint copy of Green Lantern Corps #47. Coming in at 7 inches tall, Arisia will have 22 points of articulation and will come with a nice variety of accessories, including two extra hands and two lantern energy constructs. And since this is a DC Multiverse figure, she will also come with a simple display base and a themed art card. Pre-orders are already live in the McFarlane Toys Store at a new, increased price of $39.79, with a November 2026 release.

Arisia (DC Page Punchers: Green Lantern Corps #47)

"Born on Graxos IV, Arisia Rrab is a hereditary Green Lantern, following her father Fentara and many others. When her uncle Blish died in action, his ring sought out the then-teenage Arisia, making her the ring-bearer of Sector 2815. She was rapidly aged while serving, and became close to Hal Jordan after spending time on Earth. ARISIA is based on her look from the GREEN LANTERN CORPS #47 comic."

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figure, designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 2 extra hands, 2 Energy Constructs, art card and display base.

Also includes a reprint comic book of GREEN LANTERN CORPS #47.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS x DC DIRECT PAGE PUNCHERS figures.

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