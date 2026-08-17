Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dungeons & dragons, iron studios

Beware the Beholder with Iron Studios New Dungeons & Dragons Statue

Clear some shelf space: Iron Studios' new Beholder Icons 12-inch statue from Dungeons & Dragons is available for pre-order.

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new Dungeons & Dragons Beholder statue, bringing the iconic floating tyrant to collectors.

The 12-inch D&D Art Scale statue highlights the Beholder’s sharp teeth, textured body, and multiple eyestalks.

Colored pupils, mystical energy effects, and hidden treasure details add classic Dungeons & Dragons flavor.

The Dungeons & Dragons Beholder Icons statue is up for pre-order now and is slated to join collections in 2027.

Get ready to call your party into action as a brand-new Dungeons & Dragons statue is on the way. Iron Studios is rolling the D20, and the Beholder is ready to strike your party down. The Beholder is an original 1975 Dungeons & Dragons character that first appeared in Greyhawk and has remained a staple of the tabletop landscape ever since. This legendary monster is a giant floating eyeball that has taken on many forms, and now Iron Studios is capturing one of its most iconic designs with a brand-new 12-inch-tall statue.

A lot of detail has gone into the Beholder, showcasing its razor-sharp teeth, multiple eyestalks, and realistic textures. Each eyestalk features a different pupil color, with two of them displaying mystical energy effects as the Beholder appears ready to launch its next attack. Additional D&D Easter eggs are placed beneath the Beholder, showcasing its hoard of gold and fallen items from previous adventuring parties. Dungeons & Dragons fans will be able to enhance their collections in 2027, as the Beholder Icons statue is already available for pre-order for $599.99.

Iron Studios – Dungeons & Dragons: Beholder

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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