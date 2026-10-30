Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: BigBadWorkshop, The Tick

Beware the Hedge Ninja from The Tick LongBox Heroes: Prestige line

BigBadWorkShop brings Hedge Ninja to The Tick LongBox Heroes: Prestige line with 1/12 scale articulation and ninja weapons.

Article Summary BigBadWorkShop adds Hedge Ninja to The Tick LongBox Heroes: Prestige line, inspired by Ben Edlund’s 1989 comics.

The Tick Hedge Ninja 1:12 scale figure features 20-plus points of articulation for dynamic martial arts posing.

Loaded for battle, Hedge Ninja includes interchangeable hands, swords, staff, bow, quiver, ninja stars, and more.

The Tick collectors can pre-order Hedge Ninja at BigBadToyStore for $39.99 now, with a Q3 2027 release planned.

BigBadWorkShop is bringing another strange martial arts world of Ben Edlund's The Tick comics to collectors with a new Hedge Ninja. The character's comic book roots trace back to The Tick #4, published in 1989, where the Ninja Hedge crashes a dinner party hosted by Oedipus' parents and helps kick off a chaotic ninja showdown. That offbeat blend of superhero parody and absurd action makes Hedge Ninja a fitting addition to the growing collection, giving fans a chance to bring another unusual corner of The Tick's comic book universe to their shelves.

Releasing for The Tick LongBox Heroes: Prestige line, the Hedge Ninja features over 20 points of articulation and comes equipped with an extensive arsenal, including four pairs of interchangeable hands, a sai, kama, staff, short sword with sheath, long sword with sheath, bow, arrow, quiver, three ninja stars, and a kunai knife. The figure also includes a neck gaiter, a hedge accessory, and a display stand for additional posing options. These are the perfect The Tick army builders and they are already up for pre-order on BigBadToyStore for $39.99 with an expected Q3 2027.

The Tick Longbox Heroes Hedge Ninja 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"EVILDOERS, BEWARE! The world of The Tick has arrived in glorious 1:12 scale as part of LongBox Heroes Prestige! Based on Ben Edlund's legendary comic book universe, this action figure collection brings the larger-than-life heroes, villains, and unforgettable characters to life like never before."

"Each fully articulated figure captures the outrageous personalities, over-the-top action, and unmistakable humor that have made The Tick a fan favorite. From crime-fighting heroes to world-conquering villains and everyone in between, these larger-than-life characters are ready to bring the outrageous world of The Tick to your collection. DESTINY AWAITS! Collect the heroes, villains, and other uniquely obscure characters from The Tick comics. Build your own 1:12 scale super-powered universe with LongBox Heroes Prestige."

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