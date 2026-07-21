Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, scooby doo

Beware the Sea Demon as Jada Toys Unveils New Scooby-Doo Figure

Jada Toys has unveiled the Sea Demon, a new Scooby-Doo 1:12 scale action figure, adding another classic villain to its collection.

Article Summary Jada Toys expands its Scooby-Doo 1:12 scale lineup with the Sea Demon, a fan-favorite villain from the classic cartoon.

The Scooby-Doo Sea Demon figure features intricate sculpting, webbed claws, fin details, and a fearsome retro design.

Premium articulation, interchangeable hands, and Rosey Crans and Gilly Stern head sculpts boost display options.

Scooby-Doo collectors can pre-order the Sea Demon figure now for $29.99 ahead of its planned November 2026 release.

The creatures of Scooby-Doo continue to grow as Jada Toys introduces another fan-favorite villain with the Sea Demon. One of the most memorable monsters from the 80s animated series, the Sea Demon brought an underwater mystery to life with a new monstrous appearance and unforgettable presence. Now, this legendary creature is joining Jada Toys' 1:12 scale action figure collection, and it is up to Mystery Inc. to discover who is truly under the mask. The Sea Demon captures the menacing yet nostalgic look, featuring webbed claws, detailed fin elements, and attachable seaweed, that brings the monster from the screen to your shelf

Designed with premium articulation, Scooby-Doo fans will be able to recreate dramatic chase scenes, mysterious dockside encounters, and underwater showdowns with this new 6" figure. Jada Toys also included multiple interchangeable hands and two head sculpts, showcasing the mystery behind the monster with Rosey Crans and Gilly Stern. Jada Toys continues to step up their game with new 6" releases like this, and pre-orders are already live for $29.99, and the figure is set to release in November 2026.

Jada Toys: Scooby-Doo – Sea Demon 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"You can't escape the depths…" Dive into mystery with the Scooby-Doo 1:12 Scale Sea Demon Action Figure by Jada Toys! One of the most notorious villains in the classic Scooby-Doo series, the Sea Demon brings chills, thrills, and aquatic mischief to your collection. Whether haunting the docks, lurking in foggy waters, or plotting his next scheme, this figure perfectly captures the menacing yet nostalgic essence of the iconic creature."

"Expertly designed in 1:12 scale, the Sea Demon features intricate sculpting with webbed claws, fin details, and fearsome facial expressions. With premium articulation, you can pose him in dramatic stances to recreate memorable chase scenes or underwater showdowns. This set also includes alternative head sculpts for Rosey Crans and Gilly Stern, adding extra versatility for storytelling and display. Accessories include multiple interchangeable hands and heads for an extra splash of action."

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