Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Billy Dee Williams Returns as Two-Face with New Figure & Comic Bundle

McFarlane Toys releases a Batman '89 Two-Face Page Punchers figure starring Billy Dee Williams, including a reprint of Batman '89 #6 — available now at GameStop for $27.99.

Article Summary Billy Dee Williams finally becomes Two-Face through McFarlane Toys’ Batman ’89 Page Punchers figure.

The new Two-Face figure is inspired by DC Comics’ Batman ’89 series, realizing Tim Burton’s unused villain plan.

McFarlane’s 7-inch Two-Face includes his double-sided coin, display base, art card, and Batman ’89 #6 comic.

The Red Platinum Edition Two-Face figure is available at GameStop now for $27.99 as part of the latest wave.

Back in 1989, Tim Burton and DC Comics fans were introduced to the legendary Batman live-action film. In the original movie, Billy Dee Williams was cast as Harvey Dent, who, in the comics, eventually becomes the infamous criminal Two-Face. However, Batman Forever took the character in a completely different direction, with Billy Dee Williams never getting the chance to complete his transformation into the iconic villain. Years later, DC Comics finally gave fans a glimpse at what could have been with the Batman '89 six-issue miniseries released in 2021.

Now, McFarlane Toys is bringing this alternate version of Two-Face to life with a brand-new DC Page Punchers action figure. Billy Dee Williams returns as the legendary Gotham villain, with a figure that faithfully captures Tim Burton's original vision. While no major accessories are included, Two-Face does come with a sculpted hand holding his iconic double-sided coin. Like other McFarlane Page Punchers releases, the figure will also include a collectible comic book, specifically Batman '89 #6. This version of Two-Face will be released as a Red Platinum Edition figure as part of McFarlane Toys' newest Page Punchers wave and is arriving in GameStop stores now for $27.99.

McFarlane Toys DC Direct Batman 89 Two-Face Figure with Comic

"Harvey Dent™ has led a deeply conflicted life.Possessing a split personality that veers between two extremes—good and evil Dent goes by the name of Two-Face™. It is an apt description of his physical appearance. Scarred by acid into outwardly becoming the monster he once hid away from the world, Two-Face has become a tragic figure and one of Batman's most unpredictable and dangerous opponents."

Two-Face is based on his look from the BATMAN 89 comic

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes art card and base, Also includes English-only reprint comic book BATMAN '89 #6

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ x DC DIRECT™ PAGE PUNCHERS figures

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