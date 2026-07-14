Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys
Billy Dee Williams Returns as Two-Face with New Figure & Comic Bundle
McFarlane Toys releases a Batman '89 Two-Face Page Punchers figure starring Billy Dee Williams, including a reprint of Batman '89 #6 — available now at GameStop for $27.99.
Article Summary
- Billy Dee Williams finally becomes Two-Face through McFarlane Toys’ Batman ’89 Page Punchers figure.
- The new Two-Face figure is inspired by DC Comics’ Batman ’89 series, realizing Tim Burton’s unused villain plan.
- McFarlane’s 7-inch Two-Face includes his double-sided coin, display base, art card, and Batman ’89 #6 comic.
- The Red Platinum Edition Two-Face figure is available at GameStop now for $27.99 as part of the latest wave.
Back in 1989, Tim Burton and DC Comics fans were introduced to the legendary Batman live-action film. In the original movie, Billy Dee Williams was cast as Harvey Dent, who, in the comics, eventually becomes the infamous criminal Two-Face. However, Batman Forever took the character in a completely different direction, with Billy Dee Williams never getting the chance to complete his transformation into the iconic villain. Years later, DC Comics finally gave fans a glimpse at what could have been with the Batman '89 six-issue miniseries released in 2021.
Now, McFarlane Toys is bringing this alternate version of Two-Face to life with a brand-new DC Page Punchers action figure. Billy Dee Williams returns as the legendary Gotham villain, with a figure that faithfully captures Tim Burton's original vision. While no major accessories are included, Two-Face does come with a sculpted hand holding his iconic double-sided coin. Like other McFarlane Page Punchers releases, the figure will also include a collectible comic book, specifically Batman '89 #6. This version of Two-Face will be released as a Red Platinum Edition figure as part of McFarlane Toys' newest Page Punchers wave and is arriving in GameStop stores now for $27.99.
McFarlane Toys DC Direct Batman 89 Two-Face Figure with Comic
"Harvey Dent™ has led a deeply conflicted life.Possessing a split personality that veers between two extremes—good and evil Dent goes by the name of Two-Face™. It is an apt description of his physical appearance. Scarred by acid into outwardly becoming the monster he once hid away from the world, Two-Face has become a tragic figure and one of Batman's most unpredictable and dangerous opponents."
- Two-Face is based on his look from the BATMAN 89 comic
- Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure
- Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play
- Includes art card and base, Also includes English-only reprint comic book BATMAN '89 #6
- Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ x DC DIRECT™ PAGE PUNCHERS figures