Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Black Mask Makes A Move on Gotham with DC Multiverse Release

The DC Multiverse may be close to the end of the line, but new heroes and villains are here and ready to join your collection from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary Black Mask joins McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse as a Red Platinum Edition chase figure based on his modern comic look.

The Batman villain Roman Sionis is reimagined with a detailed 7-inch sculpt, alternate hands, display base, and art card.

Black Mask’s bio highlights his False Face Society origins, Arkham Asylum escape, and ties to the Court of Owls.

Available now at GameStop for $27.99, the Black Mask DC Multiverse figure arrives ahead of the wave’s July 2026 release.

New heroes and villains continue to arrive in the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys expands its latest lineup. One of the newest Red Platinum Edition figures is none other than Batman villain Black Mask. Roman Sionis first appeared in Batman #386. A wealthy Gotham City heir, Sionis eventually embraced a life of crime, becoming the ruthless crime lord known as Black Mask. As the leader of Gotham's underworld, he frequently clashes with Batman while competing against villains such as Penguin and Two-Face.

McFarlane Toys now captures Black Mask's modern comic appearance with an impressive sculpt packed with intricate detail. The figure includes alternate hands, a collectible art card, and a display base. It is nice to see more Batman villains in the DC Multiverse, even if it is close to the end of the line. As a Red Platinum Edition release, Black Mask serves as the chase variant for the latest DC Multiverse wave and is available now at GameStop for $27.99. The wave is expected to be released by the end of July 2026.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Black Mask

"Criminal ROMAN SIONIS carved his signature mask from his father's coffin. It gave SIONIS the ability to control others, and he started his own gang, the False Face Society. While incarcerated in ARKHAM ASYLUM, SIONIS was separated from his mask, but when the TALONS OF THE COURT OF OWLS attacked the asylum, its director, DR. JEREMIAH ARKHAM, gave it back so that BLACK MASK could protect him. In the event, he used the mask to escape."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

BLACK MASK as featured in DC™ comics

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!