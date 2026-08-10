Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Black Panther Wields the Infinity Gauntlet with New Marvel Legends

Hasbro expands Marvel Legends x Magic: The Gathering with a Black Panther figure wielding the Infinity Gauntlet — Amazon exclusive; pre-orders Aug 13, $39.99.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Marvel Legends Black Panther figure inspired by Secret Wars, featuring T’Challa with the Infinity Gauntlet.

The Black Panther Marvel Legends release expands Hasbro’s Magic: The Gathering crossover with a new Marvel Super Heroes wave.

Collectors get Black Panther accessories like a vibranium spear, shield, alternate heads and hands, plus an exclusive foil card.

Black Panther will be an Amazon exclusive, with pre-orders opening August 13 at 1 PM EST and a $39.99 price point.

Last year, Hasbro introduced a brand-new collaboration between Magic: The Gathering and the Marvel Legends line, combining collectible cards with six-inch Marvel figures. Following the success of the Spider-Man releases, Hasbro is expanding the crossover with a new Marvel Super Heroes collection featuring some of Marvel's most iconic characters. One of the biggest highlights is the King of Wakanda himself, Black Panther. Inspired by his appearance during the Secret Wars (2015) storyline, this version of T'Challa features the legendary hero wielding the Infinity Gauntlet.

Hasbro has nicely captured Black Panther's powerful Battleworld appearance with a detailed black and gray costume, highlighted with blue accents. The release includes several accessories, including a vibranium spear, interchangeable hands, an alternate half-mask head sculpt, and the impressive Infinity Gauntlet attachment. Because this is part of the Magic: The Gathering collaboration, the set also includes an exclusive Black Panther Marvel Super Heroes card, making this the only way for collectors to obtain it. The Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes X Marvel Legends Black Panther figure will be an Amazon exclusive. Pre-orders are scheduled for August 13th at 1 PM EST, with an expected price of $39.99.

Marvel Legends x Magic: The Gathering – Black Panther

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Marvel Super Heroes Magic: The Gathering Black Panther figure, and enhance your Magic deck with a playable card! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Black Panther, Secret Wars, and Avengers comics this collectible 6-inch scale figure is fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 8 accessories, including alternate head, 4 alternate hands, Vibranium spear, shield, and an additional alternate hand wielding the Infinity Gauntlet; plus an exclusive foil Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes Black Panther card to expand your Magic deck! Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

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