Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, olivia rodrigo

Blast Off with LEGO's New Olivia Rodrigo's Concert Moon Set

LEGO is blending the beauty of music and blocks as they unveil their new collection of Olivia Rodrigo themed construction sets

Article Summary LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Concert Moon set turns the GUTS World Tour into a 670-piece build with a rotating moon display.

Olivia Rodrigo fans can build a purple record player, LEGO vinyl disc, and the signature crescent moon stage design.

The Olivia Rodrigo LEGO set includes picture holders for Polaroids or tickets and a secret drawer for keepsakes.

An exclusive Olivia Rodrigo minifigure joins the set, which launches August 1 for $49.99 with more sets teased.

Olivia Rodrigo is stepping into the world of LEGO with a brand-new collection inspired by her GUTS World Tour. The first release is the LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Concert Moon set, which comes with 670 pieces. Once fully built, the model stands 6.5 inches tall, 8.5 inches wide, and 6 inches deep. Fans will be able to build a brick-inspired purple record player featuring a LEGO vinyl disc, along with the crescent-moon design that appears throughout Olivia Rodrigo's concerts.

Builders can rotate a handle on the side of the model, allowing the entire display to spin and bringing a unique interactive feature to the set. LEGO has also included picture holders within the design, allowing fans to display Polaroids or concert tickets. The set includes an exclusive Olivia Rodrigo LEGO minifigure featuring her iconic black outfit from the GUTS World Tour. Pre-orders are not available yet, but the LEGO Olivia Rodrigo Concert Moon set is scheduled to release on August 1 for $49.99. Be on the lookout for more Olivia sets, such as the Dual Guitar and Secret Storage displays.

LEGO – Olivia Rodrigo's Concert Moon

"Recreate an amazing moment from the Guts World Tour with this LEGO® Editions Olivia Rodrigo's Concert Moon building set. Craft a purple record player, a vinyl disk and a LEGO version of the crescent moon featured in Olivia's tour shows. Rotate a handle on the side of the model to make the disk and moon spin and discover a picture holder for displaying polaroids or concert tickets."

CUSTOMIZABLE MERCHANDISE – Turn a handle to make the vinyl and the moon spin; open a secret drawer to hide precious possessions; and display polaroids and concert tickets (not included) in the holder

COLLECTIBLE MINIFIGURE – An Olivia Rodrigo minifigure, rocking a glittery black outfit inspired by her iconic style, brings the scene to life from her iconic moon perch

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