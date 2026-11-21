Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, dc comics

Blokees Adds The Joker from Batman: Hush to DC Champion Class

Blokees continues its DC Champion Class collection with the debut of the Joker from the Batman: Hush comic book run

Blokees is continuing to build its Batman: Hush collection with another familiar face from the pages of DC Comics. Following the releases of Batman, Catwoman, and Superman, the Clown Prince of Crime is next to join the DC Champion Class lineup. The new Batman: Hush Joker model kit brings one of the Dark Knight's most dangerous enemies into the collection. First published in 2002, Batman: Hush remains one of the most recognizable Batman stories of the modern era. Written by Jeph Loeb with artwork by Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair, the 12-issue mystery introduced a mysterious new enemy who seemed to know everything about Bruce Wayne and his past. Along the way, Batman crosses paths with an impressive lineup of DC characters, including Superman, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and, of course, the Joker.

One of the story's most intense moments comes in Batman #614, when Batman confronts the Joker following the apparent murder of Thomas Elliot. Convinced that the Clown Prince of Crime is responsible, the Dark Knight nearly beats him to death with a crowbar before Commissioner Gordon intervenes. Blokees now brings this version of the Joker to life with a new 89-piece kit featuring 43 points of articulation. The figure includes two interchangeable head sculpts, four pairs of hands, two revolvers, a crowbar, and a fabric flag to help capture his classic "BANG" gag. Pre-orders are already live for the Blokees DC Champion Class 07 Batman: Hush – Joker kit for $19.99, with an expected November 26 shipping date.

DC Champion Class 07 Batman: Hush – Joker | Blokees

"Inspired by Batman: Hush, this officially licensed Joker model kit features 89 pieces, 43 points of articulation, interchangeable heads and hands, and signature accessories including two Revolvers, a Fabric Flag, and a Crowbar. Tool-free assembly makes it easy to assemble and display in different poses."

Officially Licensed

Comic-Inspired Design

43 Points of Articulation

Complete Weapons & Accessories

Tool-Free Assembly

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