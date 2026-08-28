Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

Blokees Announces New Transformers: Bumblebee Optimus Prime Kit

Blokees has unveiled a Champion Class Transformers: Bumblebee Optimus Prime model kit — an officially licensed 118-piece, tool-free assembly figure that’s available now for $19.99.

Article Summary Blokees unveils a Transformers: Bumblebee Optimus Prime Champion Class model kit with a detailed live-action movie design.

The 118-piece Transformers kit features light-up eyes, an inner frame, and 20 movable joints for dynamic poses.

Accessories include an exclusive blaster, two interchangeable hands, and a connectable display base for display options.

Transformers fans can buy the Bumblebee Optimus Prime model kit now for $19.99 and pair it with the Bumblebee set.

Optimus Prime lives on as Blokees has unveiled their latest Transformers Champion Class figure, featuring the leader of the Autobots once again. This new detailed model kit is inspired by Optimus Prime's appearance in the live-action film Transformers: Bumblebee. This officially licensed model features 118 pieces and is designed for ages 14 and up. This is one of Blokees' more impressive models, as it features a movie-inspired design rather than cartoon elements, which includes refined mechanical details, layered structures, and light-up eyes. Optimus also has an inner frame and 20 movable joints, allowing him to be placed in a variety of different poses, including aiming, standing, and fighting positions.

The Transformers: Bumblebee Optimus Prime will come with an exclusive blaster, two interchangeable hands, and a connectable display base. Once built, this live-action version of Optimus Prime will stand roughly 4 inches tall, and the included display base will connect to other Champion Class Transformers sets. Collectors do not have to wait for pre-orders, as this Transformers: Bumblebee Optimus Prime Champion Class 26 kit is already available for purchase at $19.99. Be sure to also add the companion Bumblebee kit to your cart to capture the iconic duo in action.

Transformers: Bumblebee Champion Class 26 Optimus Prime

"Optimus Prime enters the battle in this officially licensed 118-piece model kit, with a design inspired by his appearance in Transformers Bumblebee. Refined details and light-up eyes enhance his display presence, while an inner frame and 20 movable joints support a range of battle poses. Use the exclusive blaster, interchangeable hands, and upgraded display stand to recreate iconic movie moments. With tool-free assembly and no brush, glue, or cutters required, bring the Autobot leader into your collection."

Details

Officially Licensed Transformers Model Kit

Movie-Inspired Design

Light-Up Eyes

High Articulation

Tool-Free Assembly

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