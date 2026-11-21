Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, dc comics, superman

Blokees Brings Batman: Hush – Superman to DC Champion Class Series

Blokees adds Superman from Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's classic Batman: Hush storyline to its DC Champion Class collection

Article Summary Blokees adds Batman: Hush Superman to its DC Champion Class line, inspired by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee’s iconic story.

The Superman model kit includes 88 pieces, tool-free assembly, and 43 points of articulation for dynamic comic poses.

Three heads, five hand sets, Heat Vision effects, and a wired fabric cape help recreate Superman’s Hush showdown.

Blokees Batman: Hush Superman is up for pre-order now at $19.99 ahead of its November 26 release date.

When it comes to memorable Batman stories, Batman: Hush is still one of the big ones. Written by Jeph Loeb with artwork by Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair, the 2002–2003 storyline put the Dark Knight through one of his most personal mysteries. A mysterious new enemy was pulling strings behind the scenes, bringing some of Gotham's most notorious villains into the mix while putting Batman's relationships to the test. From Catwoman to Superman, many iconic DC Comics characters made their appearance, and now Blokees is bringing them to life with new DC Champion Class sets. Following the Batman and Catwoman set, Superman now takes flight, ready to join the lineup in an 88-piece build that requires no tools for assembly.

Once complete, the Man of Steel features 43 points of articulation, giving collectors plenty of options for recreating his comic book poses. Blokees includes three interchangeable head sculpts, featuring calm, angry, and Heat Vision expressions, along with five pairs of interchangeable hands. He also comes with a flexible fabric cape with an internal wire, as well as Heat Vision effects to help recreate his deadly brainwashed fight with The Dark Knight. It is great to see Blokees continue to explore the Batman: Hush storyline with these DC Champion Class releases. With Superman joining Batman and Catwoman, the collection is starting to come together, and there are still plenty of comic-book characters who would make great additions. Pre-orders are already live for the Blokees DC Champion Class 08 Batman: Hush – Superman kit for $19.99 with a November 26 release date.

DC Champion Class 08 Batman: Hush – Superman | Blokees

"Officially licensed by DC & inspired by Batman: Hush, this Superman model kit features 88 pieces with tool-free assembly. Enjoy 43 points of articulation, interchangeable heads and hands, Heat Vision effects and a wired cape for iconic displays."

Officially Licensed

Comic-Inspired Design

43 Points of Articulation

Complete Accessories

Tool-Free Assembly

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