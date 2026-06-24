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Blokees Continues Star Wars Champion Class Kits with Bo-Katan Kryze

Bo-Katan Kryze joins Blokees’ growing Star Wars lineup in a snap-fit Champion Class kit packed with signature weapons.

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Article Summary

  • Blokees expands its Star Wars Champion Class line with Bo-Katan Kryze, a new snap-fit kit from The Mandalorian.
  • The Star Wars Bo-Katan Kryze model stands about 5 inches tall, includes 108 pieces, and needs no glue or tools.
  • Bo-Katan features articulation, precision color separation, a display stand, and signature weapons like the Darksaber.
  • Priced at $19.99, the Star Wars Champion Class Bo-Katan kit pairs well with Din Djarin and Grogu for display.

Star Wars fans have been treated to some impressive releases lately as Blokees continues bringing beloved characters to life through its growing line of model kits. These kits have begun appearing at major retailers like Walmart, allowing fans to build characters such as Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, Luke Skywalker in Stormtrooper disguise, and Han Solo. Now Blokees is expanding deeper into The Mandalorian with a new Champion Class release. Bo-Katan Kryze is the latest character to join the lineup, standing approximately 5 inches tall and consisting of 108 pieces. Once assembled, she features full articulation and requires no glue or tools thanks to the line's snap-fit construction.

As one of the most important Mandalorian characters in modern Star Wars lore, Bo-Katan makes an excellent addition to the growing Champion Class lineup. Blokees continues to impress by selecting fan-favorite heroes while delivering highly detailed builds at an affordable price point. Between the articulation, accessories, and screen-accurate design, this release offers plenty of value for both model kit enthusiasts and Star Wars collectors. It also pairs perfectly with the previously released Din Djarin and Grogu kit, allowing fans to recreate some of the most memorable moments from The Mandalorian on their display shelves. Bo-Katan comes packed with accessories, including a vibro-shield, the Darksaber, and her signature blasters. Collectors can begin expanding their Star Wars Blokees collection right now, as the Bo-Katan Kryze Champion Class kit is currently available for purchase for $19.99.

 

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Champion Class 06 Bo-Katan Kryze

"This officially licensed Bo-Katan Kryze model kit includes 108 pieces for a smooth snap-fit assembly experience. The completed model presents Bo-Katan Kryze with detailed character styling, precision color separation, and display-ready accessory elements. Articulated joints are designed to support stable post-assembly display, while the display stand helps present the completed model in your collection."

Details

  • Officially Licensed
  • Snap-Fit Assembly
  • Display-Ready Articulation
  • Accessory Parts
  • Precision Color Separation

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Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
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