Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, star wars, The Mandalorian
Blokees Continues Star Wars Champion Class Kits with Bo-Katan Kryze
Bo-Katan Kryze joins Blokees’ growing Star Wars lineup in a snap-fit Champion Class kit packed with signature weapons.
Article Summary
- Blokees expands its Star Wars Champion Class line with Bo-Katan Kryze, a new snap-fit kit from The Mandalorian.
- The Star Wars Bo-Katan Kryze model stands about 5 inches tall, includes 108 pieces, and needs no glue or tools.
- Bo-Katan features articulation, precision color separation, a display stand, and signature weapons like the Darksaber.
- Priced at $19.99, the Star Wars Champion Class Bo-Katan kit pairs well with Din Djarin and Grogu for display.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Champion Class 06 Bo-Katan Kryze
"This officially licensed Bo-Katan Kryze model kit includes 108 pieces for a smooth snap-fit assembly experience. The completed model presents Bo-Katan Kryze with detailed character styling, precision color separation, and display-ready accessory elements. Articulated joints are designed to support stable post-assembly display, while the display stand helps present the completed model in your collection."
Details
- Officially Licensed
- Snap-Fit Assembly
- Display-Ready Articulation
- Accessory Parts
- Precision Color Separation
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