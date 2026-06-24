Blokees Continues Star Wars Champion Class Kits with Bo-Katan Kryze

Star Wars fans have been treated to some impressive releases lately as Blokees continues bringing beloved characters to life through its growing line of model kits. These kits have begun appearing at major retailers like Walmart, allowing fans to build characters such as Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, Luke Skywalker in Stormtrooper disguise, and Han Solo. Now Blokees is expanding deeper into The Mandalorian with a new Champion Class release. Bo-Katan Kryze is the latest character to join the lineup, standing approximately 5 inches tall and consisting of 108 pieces. Once assembled, she features full articulation and requires no glue or tools thanks to the line's snap-fit construction.

As one of the most important Mandalorian characters in modern Star Wars lore, Bo-Katan makes an excellent addition to the growing Champion Class lineup. Blokees continues to impress by selecting fan-favorite heroes while delivering highly detailed builds at an affordable price point. Between the articulation, accessories, and screen-accurate design, this release offers plenty of value for both model kit enthusiasts and Star Wars collectors. It also pairs perfectly with the previously released Din Djarin and Grogu kit, allowing fans to recreate some of the most memorable moments from The Mandalorian on their display shelves. Bo-Katan comes packed with accessories, including a vibro-shield, the Darksaber, and her signature blasters. Collectors can begin expanding their Star Wars Blokees collection right now, as the Bo-Katan Kryze Champion Class kit is currently available for purchase for $19.99.