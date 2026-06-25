Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, dc comics, justice league

Blokees DC Defender Version 02: Justice League Collection Coming Soon

The Justice League assembles in mini blind-box form as Blokees expands its DC Defender lineup beyond Batman.

Article Summary Blokees DC Defender Version 02: Justice League expands the blind-box model kit line with mini snap-fit heroes and villains.

Justice League favorites include Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, Aquaman, plus multiple Batman variants.

Steppenwolf, Parademons, Mera, and the updated Batmobile join the wave, adding more depth to the Justice League set.

Each 2-inch Justice League kit features 18–25 pieces, articulation, chase variants, and a $35 July 2026 release.

Get ready to unite the Justice League once again, because Blokees is following up its Batman-focused wave. The DC Defender Version 02: Justice League is coming soon and is expanding the blind-box model kit concept with a second wave. Designed in the simple 2" snap-fit format, this wave brings the live-action Justice League roster into stylized miniature form. The lineup is built around a mix of heroes, villains, and a few support characters, with Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman forming the core team.

Batman returns in multiple forms, including Tactical Suit and a gold-armored variant, reinforcing his continued role as the anchor of the line. On the opposing side, Steppenwolf and his Parademons make their debuts alongside Mera, who is surely ready for an underwater team-up. The Justice League Defenders set does not end there, as Blokees was sure to also include the updated Batmobile in this wave for backup. Chase variants continue the trend from earlier releases, with metallic finishes and stylized regional variants appearing across select figures. Pre-orders are already live through the Blokees store for $35 with a July 2026 release date. If you need more DC Comics Defenders sets, be sure to check out the Defender Version 01, which features just Batman.

DC Defender Version 02 Justice League

"The Justice League arrives to face the darkness. These officially licensed DC model kits feature iconic Justice League characters like Batman, Superman, and more in a compact pocket size for easy collection and display. Each model kit contains 18–25 pieces, with detailed craftsmanship, dynamic articulation, and tool-free assembly for a smooth hands-on experience. Rare Chase and 1/144 Star Chase designs add extra excitement to every opening. Bring your Justice League lineup together and defend justice across the universe."

Compact Pocket Size

1/144 Star Chase

Dynamic Articulation

Detailed Craftsmanship

Tool-Free Assembly

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