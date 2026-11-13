Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, jurassic park

Blokees Debuts New Jurassic Park Terraventure Tyrannosaurus Rex Kit

Blokees has launched the officially licensed Jurassic Park Terraventure TC 01 Tyrannosaurus Rex — a 1:64-scale model kit with detailed sculpting, 18 points of articulation, and tool-free assembly.

Article Summary Blokees launches the Jurassic Park Terraventure TC 01 Tyrannosaurus Rex, inspired by Rexy’s iconic finale pose.

The 1:64 scale Jurassic Park T. Rex kit features detailed sculpting, realistic paint, and battle-scar movie accuracy.

With 18 points of articulation, 46 pieces, and tool-free assembly, this Jurassic Park model kit is built for easy posing.

Blokees includes a movie-inspired display base, collector card, and instructions, with the set priced at $19.99.

Life finds a way, and now Jurassic Park fans have another reason to celebrate! Blokees is expanding its dinosaur collectibles lineup with the Jurassic Park Terraventure TC 01 Tyrannosaurus Rex, a new officially licensed model kit that brings one of cinema's most iconic prehistoric predators to life. Inspired by the first Jurassic Park film, Rexy is back and has been captured in her iconic film-finale pose. The Terraventure Tyrannosaurus Rex features a 1:64 scale design, comes complete with carefully sculpted textures, realistic paintwork, and movie-inspired details. Blokees has paid particular attention to the dinosaur's appearance, capturing fine leather-like skin textures and battle-scar details, staying true to her appearance in Jurassic Park.

Blokees did take things one step further and add the fallen dinosaur bones and the dropped banner from the end as well for an even more dynamic display. The package is rounded out with an instruction booklet and a collector's card, which is always a treat with a model kit. The Jurassic Park Terraventure T. Rex set is a true dinosaur collector's dream, as it features 18 points of articulation, allowing for a nice variety of poses to be crafted right off the screen or in your own personal style. This new model kit contains 46 pieces and features tool-free assembly, making it a fun, simple, and easy building experience without requiring additional tools for any age. The Blokees Jurassic Park Terraventure TC 01 Tyrannosaurus Rex is available through the official Blokees website for $19.99.

Jurassic Park Terraventure TC 01 Tyrannosaurus Rex | Blokees

"Discover the officially licensed Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus Rex in 1:64 scale. Featuring fine leather texture, detailed paintwork, and 18 points of articulation, this model kit captures the iconic appearance of Tyrannosaurus Rex. Complete with a movie-inspired scene base, miniature character, and tool-free assembly, it offers dynamic posing and versatile display possibilities."

Officially Licensed

Movie-Inspired Scene Base

18 Points of Articulation

Detailed Sculpting & Paintwork

Tool-Free Assembly

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!