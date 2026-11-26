Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

Blokees Debuts New Transformers Defender Combiner Set with Volcanicus

Blokees brings the mighty Dinobots together with a new Transformers Defender Version Volcanicus Combining Accessory featuring 62 pieces

Article Summary Blokees unveils a new Transformers Defender Version Volcanicus combining accessory set for the five Dinobots.

The 62-piece kit lets Grimlock, Slag, Sludge, Snarl, and Swoop merge into the powerful Transformers combiner.

Compatible with specific Defender Version releases, the Transformers accessory set features easy tool-free assembly.

Blokees lists the Transformers Defender Version Volcanicus combining kit for $4.99, with Dinobots sold separately.

The Dinobots are ready to combine, and Blokees is giving Transformers collectors a chance to unleash one mighty Autobot warrior! Blokees continues to expand its Defender Version collection with a new Volcanicus Combining Accessory set, allowing fans to bring five legendary Dinobots together to create the powerful combiner. First introduced in the original Transformers animated series, the Dinobots have always been among the Autobots' most powerful and unpredictable warriors. Led by the mighty Grimlock, this team of prehistoric-inspired robots features incredible strength and firepower, making them a formidable force against the Decepticons. Though their individual personalities often lead to trouble, their combined strength creates something even more dangerous. Known as Volcanicus, this massive warrior brings together the power of Grimlock, Slag, Sludge, Snarl, and Swoop!

Now, Blokees is making that combination possible with a new 62-piece accessory kit designed specifically for its Defender Version Dinobot model kits. The set includes exclusive combining components that allow all five characters to transform into the impressive Volcanicus display. Collectors will need Grimlock (DV04 or DV09), Snarl (DV06), Sludge (DV07), Swoop (DV08), and Slag (DV09) to complete the combination. The accessory kit also features tool-free assembly and an included instruction booklet. The Blokees Transformers Defender Version Volcanicus Combining Accessory is available now at the Blokees Store for $4.99. Please note that the five Dinobot figures are sold separately.

Transformers Defender Version Volcanicus Combining Kit

Officially Licensed

Ultimate Volcanicus Combination

Five Dinobot Compatibility

Compatible Defender Version Kits

62 PCS Accessory Set

"Complete the mighty Volcanicus with the Transformers Defender Version Volcanicus Combining Accessory! This set includes 62 combining parts designed to bring five Dinobots together into the iconic Volcanicus form. Compatible with Grimlock from Defender Version 04 or 09, Snarl from Defender Version 06, Sludge from Defender Version 07, Swoop from Defender Version 08, and Slag from Defender Version 09, this accessory is a great addition to your Transformers collection. Collect the compatible Dinobots to complete the Volcanicus combination!"

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