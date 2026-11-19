Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

Blokees Debuts Transformers Power of the Primes Defender Version 09

Discover Blokees Transformers Defender Version 09: Power of the Primes, featuring 12 collectible model kits with rare special variants.

Article Summary Blokees Transformers Defender Version 09: Power of the Primes packs 12 collectible model kits of Autobots, Decepticons, and Primes.

Lineup includes Beast Wars standouts, classic Transformers icons, and rare special variants like Cryotek and Galaxy Megatron.

Each 2.17-inch Transformers figure features detailed paint, articulation, accessories, and easy tool-free assembly.

Full box is priced at $35.88 on Blokees with no duplicates guaranteed and a 1/144 chase variant to hunt down.

Blokees is bringing another exciting assortment of Cybertronian heroes and villains together for a brand new Defender Version release. The Transformers Defender: Power of the Primes has been revealed, featuring a mix of classic Transformers, Beast Wars favorites, and legendary Primes. Mark the ninth wave of this release, giving collectors a truly impressive assortment of Autobots and Decepticons. Twelve figures are included in this box, with a chance of pulling a 1/144 Chase Variant to your collection. The main lineup includes Transmetal II Megatron, Optimal Optimus, Solus Prime, Prima Prime, Slag (Triceratops), Grimlock (T. Rex), Megatronus Prime, Overlord, Transmetal II Megatron (Beast Mode), Acid Storm, Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus, and Armada Optimus Prime (Vehicle Mode).

Each Transformers Defender Version figure stands approximately 2.17 inches tall and features detailed paintwork. Every character is packed with articulation, character-specific accessories, and all feature tool-free assembly. As mentioned above, special variants are also available, such as Special Armor Cryotek and Special Galaxy Transmetal II Megatron. Blokees continues to take the world by storm with their impressive collection of model kits, and their Transformers Defender series is still one of the best. The complete Transformers Defender Version 09 set is already up for purchase at $35.88 through Blokees, with a guarantee of no duplicates in a full box. Roll Out!

Blokees Transformers Defender Version 09 Power of the Primes

"Discover Transformers Defender Version 09 Power of the Primes! These officially licensed model kits feature detailed paintwork, flexible articulation, and versatile accessories for dynamic poses and creative play. Enjoy tool-free assembly and bring your favorite Transformers characters to life. Take your collection further with the rare 1/144 Special Armor Type, featuring exclusive accessories and premium finishes. Explore versatile play features, collect commemorative coins, and experience more ways to play and display!"

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