Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, star wars

Blokees Deploys New Star Wars Champion Class Clone Trooper Model Kit

New Star Wars Champion Class model kits have been revealed by Blokees including the Attack of the Clones Clone Trooper

Article Summary Blokees expands its Star Wars Champion Class line with a new Attack of the Clones Clone Trooper model kit.

The officially licensed Star Wars kit features 129 pieces, snap-fit assembly, articulation, and display-ready detail.

Collectors get Phase I and Phase II Clone Trooper helmets, extra hands, two blasters, and a display stand.

Star Wars fans can pre-order the Clone Trooper now for $19.99 ahead of its September 10, 2026 release.

A new era of Star Wars collectibles is on the horizon as Blokees continues to expand its Star Wars Champion Class model kit series. We have already seen a nice variety of original trilogy figures come to life, including Darth Vader and an army-building Stormtrooper set. Now, it looks like they are ready to have Star Wars fans build the Grand Army of the Republic as they debut a brand-new Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Clone Trooper kit. The officially licensed Clone Trooper will feature 129 pieces, display-ready articulation, and easy snap-fit assembly.

Unlike the previous Star Wars Champion Class models, the Attack of the Clones Clone Trooper will be closer in size to six-inch action figures compared to the previous five-inch scale model. This Clone Trooper will come with a nice variety of swappable parts, including Phase I and Phase II Clone Trooper helmets. He will also come with a variety of hands and two blasters. The inclusion of both helmet designs gives collectors the option to display the Clone Trooper across different eras of the Clone Wars, while the additional hands and blasters will help create dynamic display possibilities. These sets are packed with detail and make for impressive collectibles in any fan's growing Blokees collection. Pre-orders are already live on the Blokees Shop for $19.99, with a September 10, 2026, release date.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones – Clone Trooper

"Bring the Clone Trooper™ into your collection with this officially licensed 129-piece model kit inspired by STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES™. Articulated joints, 2 interchangeable helmets, 2 weapons, 7 interchangeable hands, and a display stand support a variety of battle poses. Pre-colored parts snap together easily with no brush, glue, or cutters required."

Officially Licensed

Movie-Inspired Design

Display-Ready Articulation

Complete Accessory Set

Tool-Free Assembly

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