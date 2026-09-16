Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, star wars

Blokees Deploys Star Wars Champion Class Commander Cody into Battle

Blokees is back as they return to a galaxy far, far away with the reveal of new Star Wars Champion Class figures like Commander Cody

War rages throughout the galaxy, and Blokees continues to bring it to life as they debut some brand-new Star Wars Champion Class releases. Blokees continues to be one of the hit toy companies of 2026 as they expand their impressive lineup of model kits that offer fans buildable, fully articulated, and well-detailed action figures. These figures are adequately priced, easy to build, and worth your time. It was not too long ago that new Star Wars prequel trilogy figures started to arrive, with Anakin Skywalker and Clone Troopers beginning to hit Walmart stores. Now, it looks like they are already hitting the ground running as they debut two new Star Wars Champion Class figures that are already available for purchase, including the debut of Clone Commander Cody.

This figure is a brand-new 142-piece model kit that features Revenge of the Sith-inspired designs and impressive articulation, and it stands just under 6 inches tall. Blokees included a nice array of accessories for this release, including Phase I and Phase II Clone Trooper helmets, as well as an unmasked Commander Cody head. Other accessories include an array of hands, an Emperor Palpatine hologram, a DC-15A Blaster Rifle, and the DC-15S Blaster Carbine. This figure will pair perfectly with the recent Star Wars Champion Class Clone Troopers, and fans can purchase this model kit on the Blokees Store for $27.99 now.

"Clone Commander Cody™ arrives in this officially licensed model kit inspired by STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES™. The 142-piece model kit features movie-inspired design, articulation for dynamic display, character-specific accessories, and tool-free assembly. Switch between helmeted and unhelmeted looks, equip the DC-15A Blaster Rifle or DC-15S Blaster Carbine, and display Clone Commander Cody™."

Details

Officially Licensed

Articulation for Dynamic Display

Character-Specific Accessories

Movie-Inspired Design

Tool-Free Assembly

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