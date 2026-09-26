Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

Blokees Prepares for the Holidays with Transformers Advent Calendar

The holidays are upon us, and Blokees is giving Transformers a true festive treat with the debut of a new Advent Calendar Set

Article Summary Blokees kicks off the holidays with a Transformers 2026 Advent Calendar packed with Defender Version mini model kits.

The 25-day lineup mixes Autobots, Decepticons, Beast Wars favorites, vehicle modes, and special bonus accessories.

Highlights include Optimus Prime, Ultra Magnus, Shockwave, Galaxy Type Rodimus Prime, and armor-up Grimlock.

The set ends with a Christmas-exclusive Optimus Prime and is up for pre-order now for $79.99 ahead of the holidays.

Blokees has been one of the biggest toy companies to explode throughout 2026, especially with their impressive model kits for Marvel, DC, and Transformers. They are already on their eighth series of Defender Version Transformers figures, which give fans a bite-sized, fully articulated set of Autobots and Decepticons. It now looks like Blokees is getting into the holiday season with a brand-new Transformers 2026 Defender Version Christmas Advent Calendar. That's right, it's time to bring home a piece of Cybertron, with a nice assortment of Defender Version Transformers figures capturing heroes and villains from previous sets.

Fans will be able to take on the holidays with Beast Wars releases like Megatron, Optimus Primal, and Cheetor, along with iconic heroes like Optimus Prime, Ultra Magnus, Hound, and Jetfire. This set is more than just the standard releases, as vehicles are included, as well as the Bruticus combining accessory, special armor Grimlock, and the special Galaxy Type Optimus Prime. The entire line-up will consist of:

Optimus Primal

Beast Wars Megatron

Cheetor

Vortex (Vehicle Mode)

Blast Off (Vehicle Mode)

Ultra Magnus

Astrotrain

Jetfire

Galvatron

Sunstreaker

Viewfinder

Brilliant Optimus Prime

Optimus Prime Trailer

Onslaught (Vehicle Mode)

Swindle (Vehicle Mode)

Brilliant Hound

Shockwave

Brawl (Vehicle Mode)

Shattered Glass Megatron

Optimus Prime (Vehicle Mode)

Rodimus Prime (Vehicle Mode)

Rodimus Prime (Vehicle Mode) Special Galaxy Type Rodimus Prime with Matrix

Special Type Armor Grimlock

Bruticus Combing Accessory Kit

Christmas Exclusive Optimus Prime

Everything leads up to the Christmas-exclusive Optimus Prime, which features red and green holiday coloring. This is the only exclusive figure in the set, and unfortunately, it comes with a $79.99 price tag. Pre-orders are starting to arrive, so be sure to get yours and celebrate the holiday season with Transformers.

"Celebrate the holidays with this Transformers 2026 Advent Calendar! Each day holds Transformer mini-figs like Vortex Vehicle and characters like SG Megatron or Glittering Optimus Prime. Each box includes a poseable model kit and instructions. Countdown to the holidays with this Transformers 2026 Advent Calendar! Blokees Transformers Christmas Advent Calendar 2026 Lottery box (open 1 hold for countdown to X'mas Day). Features 25 Members Transformer Defender Version 01, 04, 05, and 06."

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