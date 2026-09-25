Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

Blokees Reveals Transformers Action Edition 07 Optimus Prime (Ver.EVO)

A new Optimus Prime has arrived from Blokees as they unveil their newest Transformers Action Edition 07 (Ver.EVO) figure

Article Summary Blokees reveals Transformers Action Edition 07 Optimus Prime Ver.EVO, a 364-piece model kit with refined detail.

This officially licensed Transformers Optimus Prime kit features light-up eyes and chest plus precision color separation.

Exclusive accessories include weapons, interchangeable parts, a display stand, and an EXO Suit Spike Witwicky.

Built for posing and display, the Blokees Transformers Optimus Prime Ver.EVO model kit is available now for $39.99.

The new Transformers Action Edition 07 Optimus Prime (Ver.EVO) is a fun addition to Blokees' growing range of Transformers model kits. This 364-piece kit builds into a detailed Optimus Prime with plenty of articulation for posing and display. The model includes several small details that help give it a mechanical, layered look, while the color-separated parts mean there is no need to rely heavily on painting to get a finished appearance. One of the more interesting features is the built-in lighting, which can illuminate areas such as Optimus Prime's eyes and chest. The set also includes an EXO Suit version of Spike Witwicky, along with weapons, interchangeable parts, and a display stand.

Once assembled, the Ver.EVO has a nice presence on the shelf without taking up much space. The articulation also makes it easy to change the pose when you want to refresh your display. For collectors who enjoy seeing how a figure comes together piece by piece, the building process is part of the appeal rather than just a step before display. Blokees continues to do an impressive job of bringing the world of Transformers to life, and these model kits are unlike anything else; they're sturdy, packed with detail, and become the perfect action figures when finished. Collectors can purchase the Blokees Transformers Action Edition 07 Optimus Prime (Ver.EVO) right now for $39.99.

Blokees Transformers Action Edition: Optimus Prime (Ver.EVO)

"Transformers Action Edition 07 Optimus Prime (Ver.EVO) arrives as an officially licensed 364-piece model kit, combining refined character proportions, detailed mechanical structure, and precise color separation to faithfully recreate the character's iconic look. The light-up features add dynamic visual effects, while exclusive accessories expand posing and display options. Assemble Optimus Prime (Ver.EVO), gear up, and lead the charge."

Officially Licensed

Light-Up Features

Exclusive Accessories

Precision Color Separation

Refined Character Proportions

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