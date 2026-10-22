Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

Blokees Reveals Transformers: Energon Universe Optimus Prime Kit

New Transformers Champion Class Energon Universe model kits are on the way, including the arrival of Optimus Prime

Article Summary Blokees unveils the Transformers Energon Universe Optimus Prime Champion Class model kit, inspired by Skybound’s hit comic.

This 5.71-inch Transformers kit features 123 pieces, 20+ points of articulation, light-up eyes, and tool-free assembly.

Accessories include an Ion Blaster, Energon Axe, blast effect, stand, interchangeable hands, and a comic-inspired look.

Transformers collectors can pre-order Optimus Prime for $27.99 now, with the Energon Universe release set for November 2026.

Skybound's Transformers: Energon Universe has delivered a much more brutal take on the war between the Autobots and Decepticons, putting Optimus Prime and his fellow Cybertronians in a fight for survival on Earth. Written initially by Daniel Warren Johnson, the series throws readers into a conflict where every battle leaves its mark, alliances are tested, and even the greatest heroes are pushed to their limits. Following his devastating encounters with Megatron, Optimus finds himself wielding his enemy's severed arm, turning the Decepticon leader's powerful fusion cannon against the forces threatening Earth.

Now, Blokees is bringing this comic-inspired Autobot leader to collectors with the Champion Class CC28 Optimus Prime model kit! Coming in at almost 6" tall, Optimus will have articulated joints, illuminated eyes, and an openable chest. Blokees was sure to also include some fun accessories like an Ion Blaster, an Energon Axe, a blast effect, and a swappable Megatron arm. This is a fun and unique version of Optimus Prime, and Blokees has done a great job of bringing it to life. Pre-orders are already live for $27.99, and fans can expect the Energon Universe Optimus to arrive in November 2026. Be sure to also be on the lookout for the Energon Universe Starscream & H.I.S.S. Tank companion model kit as well.

Blokees – Transformers Optimus Prime (Energon Universe)

"Optimus Prime arrives in the Champion Class with an officially licensed, comic-inspired design. This 123-piece model kit features light-up eyes, 20 movable joints, and tool-free assembly. Recreate Optimus's appearance from Transformers (Energon Universe) and bring the comic-inspired character to your collection. Other figures shown not included (sold separately)."

Product Features

5.71 inches (14.5cm)

Made of ABS

Based on the Energon Universe comics

20+ Points of articulation

123 Pieces

Light-up eyes

Highly detailed

Officially licensed

Box Contents

Pieces to build Optimus Prime 9 Interchangeable hands Ion Blaster Energon Axe Blast effect Stand

Instructions

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