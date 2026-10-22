Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

Blokees Reveals Transformers Energon Universe Starscream Model Kit

New Transformers Champion Class Energon Universe model kit is on the way, including the arrival of Starscream & H.I.S.S. Tank

Article Summary Blokees unveils the Transformers Champion Class CC29 Starscream & H.I.S.S. Tank kit inspired by Energon Universe.

The Transformers model kit includes 153 pieces, 20+ articulation points, light-up eyes, and tool-free assembly.

Inspired by Skybound’s Energon Universe, this Starscream design merges the Decepticon with Cobra’s iconic H.I.S.S. Tank.

Collectors can pre-order the Transformers Starscream & H.I.S.S. Tank kit now ahead of its November 2026 release.

Skybound's Transformers: Energon Universe continues to deliver a darker, more unpredictable take on the war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The hit comic book series brings together Transformers and G.I. Joe in a shared world filled with dangerous alliances and devastating battles. Among the standout characters is Starscream, the legendary Decepticon who tries to take Megatron's place, but learns a harsh reality about betrayal. In this universe, his story does take a particularly wild turn when he becomes connected to Cobra's iconic H.I.S.S. Tank, creating one of the more unusual and memorable designs to come out of the comics.

Now, Blokees is bringing that comic-inspired concept to collectors with its Champion Class CC29 Starscream and H.I.S.S. Tank model kit! Standing approximately 5.28 inches tall, this 153-piece release features light-up eyes, more than 20 points of articulation, and tool-free assembly. The set includes Starscream, the H.I.S.S. Tank, an interchangeable head, six interchangeable hands, a blaster, blast effects, and a display stand. The combination of Starscream and Cobra's military hardware makes this release a truly unique kit that both Transformers and G.I. Joe fans can get behind. The Transformers Champion Class Energon Universe Starscream & H.I.S.S. Tank Kit is already up for pre-order with an expected November 2026 release date.

Transformers Champion Class Starscream & H.I.S.S. Tank

"Starscream arrives in the Champion Class with an officially licensed, comic-inspired design. This 153-piece model kit features light-up eyes, 20 movable joints, and tool-free assembly. Recreate Starscream's appearance from Transformers (Energon Universe) and bring the comic-inspired character to your collection."

Product Features

5.28 inches (13.4cm)

Made of ABS

Based on the Energon Universe comics

20+ Points of articulation

153 Pieces

Light-up eyes

Highly detailed

Officially licensed

Box Contents

Pieces to build: Starscream H.I.S.S. Tank Interchangeable head 6 Interchangeable hands Blaster Blast effects Stand

Instructions

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