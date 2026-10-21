Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

Blokees Reveals Transformers Jet Wing Optimus Prime (Black Ver.) Kit

Blokees gives Transformers fans a darker take on Jet Wing Optimus Prime with its Black Version model kit with 196 pieces.

Article Summary Blokees unveils Transformers Jet Wing Optimus Prime Black Ver., a Dark of the Moon-inspired DX Champion Class kit.

The 196-piece Transformers model kit stands 5.3 inches tall, features 20 joints, and offers tool-free assembly.

Black armor, teal accents, articulated Jetwings, and LED eyes and chest give Optimus Prime a bold new look.

Transformers fans get swords, axe, Ion Blaster, cannons, shield, extra hands, and a $27.99 price tag.

Blokees is giving Transformers fans another reason to clear some shelf space, as the Leader of the Autobots is back. A new DX Champion Class figure is here that is inspired by the impressive Jetwing design as seen in Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Jet Wing Optimus Prime is back, but with a brand new and sinister deco as Takara Tomy debuts their new Black Version variant. Coming in at 196 pieces, Optimus Prime will stand at roughly 5.3 inches tall and features 20 movable joints when fully built and operational.

This new model kit swaps the familiar heroic blue-and-red look for black armor and teal accents, giving the Autobot leader a more intimidating presence. The articulated Jetwings add plenty of visual flair, while integrated LED light-up effects bring Optimus Prime's eyes and chest to life. Blokees has also packed in an impressive selection of accessories, including dual Energon Swords, Jetwing Gun Pods, an Energon Axe, an Ion Blaster, Barrage Cannons, a shield, and interchangeable hands.

The Optimus Prime Jetwing Black Version does offer Transformers collectors a fresh take on a familiar movie-inspired design. His darker color scheme might even appeal to collectors who gravitate toward the more sinister looks associated with characters like Nemesis Prime, or the Shattered Glass Universe. These sets are designed for ages 14 and up, and each kit uses tool-free assembly, so no glue, paint, or cutting tools are needed. Blokees already has the new Transformers DX Champion Class Jet Wing Optimus Prime Black Ver. up for purchase at $27.99 right now.

Transformers DX – Jet Wing Optimus Prime Black Ver.

"Inspired by Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Jet Wing Optimus Prime Black Ver. features 196 pieces and 20 movable joints. With an expanded arsenal, articulated Jetwings, LED light-up eyes and chest, refined movie-accurate details, and tool-free assembly, it offers more possibilities for dynamic posing and display."

Officially Licensed

LED Light-Up Features

Advanced Articulation

Movie-Accurate Details

Tool-Free Assembly

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