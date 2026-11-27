Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

Blokees Rolls Out Ultra Magnus with New Transformers Wheels Model Kit

Blokees expands its Transformers Wheels collection with the CT04 Ultra Magnus, a 1:64-scale model kit featuring 77 pieces.

Article Summary Blokees adds Transformers Wheels CT04 Ultra Magnus, a 1:64 scale model kit with 77 pieces and premium paint.

The Transformers icon features adjustable twin cannons, a multifunctional trailer, and a Deerstalker mini vehicle.

Ultra Magnus’ trailer stands on support legs, stores select Wheels vehicles, and works with Defender Version bases.

The officially licensed Transformers Ultra Magnus kit offers tool-free assembly and is available now for $12.99.

The Autobots are rolling out, and one of their most dependable commanders is ready to join the fight! Blokees continues to expand its Transformers Wheels collection with a brand new CT04 Ultra Magnus model kit. First introduced in The Transformers: The Movie in 1986, Ultra Magnus quickly became a fan-favorite Autobot known for his leadership, strength, and unwavering loyalty. He was entrusted with the Matrix of Leadership by a dying Optimus Prime, though he initially struggled with the responsibility. Despite his doubts, Magnus remained one of the Autobots' most trusted warriors, always ready to put himself on the line to protect his fellow Autobots. His iconic white truck design and armored trailer have made him one of the most recognizable characters in the franchise, and now you can build him from the ground up.

Blokees is bringing this legendary commander to life with a new Transformer Wheels model kit. Featuring a 1:64-scale design, this model kit includes 77 pieces and features a sleek, detailed finish. Ultra Magnus comes equipped with adjustable twin cannons, a multifunctional trailer, and an exclusive Deerstalker mini vehicle. The trailer can stand independently on built-in support legs and accommodate select Blokees Wheels vehicles, or serve as a base for the Transformers Defender Version line. The Blokees Wheels Transformers CT04 Ultra Magnus model kit is already available on the Blokees Store for $12.99.

Blokees Wheels | Transformers CT04 Ultra Magnus

Officially Licensed

1:64 Scale Recreation

Premium Paint Finish

Deerstalker Mini Vehicle

Tool-Free Assembly

"Meet Blokees Wheels Transformers CT04 Ultra Magnus, a 1:64 scale model kit featuring 77 pieces, innovative SOLIDEX™ high-density materials, precise detailing, and a premium paint finish. Explore versatile play with adjustable twin cannons, an included Deerstalker mini vehicle, and a multifunctional trailer. With easy assembly, customizable components, and multiple display options, Ultra Magnus offers an engaging experience for Transformers fans and collectors."

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